Adobe Joins the Blender Development Fund as a Corporate Gold Member

Adobe joins a list of other high-profile companies to contribute significant funds to the development of Blender.

Today, Blender announced that Adobe has become a Corporate Gold Member level donor in the Blender development fund.

The Blender Development Fund accepts donations to support activities to provide free and open accessible services for all Blender contributors – including professionals and corporations. Support activities include bug fixing, code reviews, technical documentation and onboarding.

Contributions from corporate members directly support core Blender development, for generally approved projects on blender.org.

Previously, a number of other well-known companies decided to support the development of Blender including Epic Games, Ubisoft, Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Intel, and others.

Adobe did release their own announcement separately. In addition to, they also announced their Substance for Blender add-on, which allows you to load Substance .sbsar files into your Blender scenes, and tweak all relevant material parameters.

We are thrilled Adobe is joining the Blender Development Fund to help ensure the longevity and success of this dynamic open-source community. Sébastien Deguy, VP of 3D & Immersive at Adobe

This is a great step forward, it’s a prime example of the industry increasingly accepting to work with free/open source software. Ton Roosendaal, Blender founder

It is an interesting move, as Adobe competes with Blender in several ways, including their new 3D application, texture painting, animation and video editing.

Keep in mind, that becoming a sponsor of the Blender Development Fund does not give a company any influence or control over Blender development. Just a personal attention from the Blender team for strategic discussions and feedback on the roadmap.