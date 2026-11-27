Woodpecker CI 3.21 delivers stronger security, improved GitHub, GitLab, and Forgejo integration, and more flexible pipeline configuration.

Woodpecker CI, a lightweight, open-source CI/CD platform for self-hosted software development workflows, has released version 3.21, which now uses read-only deployment tokens when cloning repositories from Gitea and GitLab, reducing the privileges required for repository access.

Agent authentication has been strengthened as well through constant-time token comparisons, as agents are now restricted to updating steps within their assigned workflows.

Other security changes include improved webhook signature verification, Fail2Ban-compatible authentication failure logging, and an option to restrict administrators to the primary Git forge.

On the CI/CD side, Woodpecker 3.21 increases the number of permitted values per pipeline matrix axis from 10 to 64, giving developers greater flexibility when testing software across multiple environments.

Moreover, queue scheduling is faster when handling large backlogs of concurrency groups, and administrators can configure task lease timeouts through the WOODPECKER_TASK_TIMEOUT environment variable.

The Kubernetes backend has received improvements to pod monitoring and workflow resource cleanup. Meanwhile, the local backend introduces initial support for C# script runners.

Git forge integration has also been refined, with improved reporting of canceled and skipped workflows, support for Forgejo draft pull request metadata, and more efficient retrieval of pipeline configuration directories from GitHub.

Lastly, Woodpecker now generates an SBOM for its releases, improving software supply chain transparency.

For more details, see the changelog.