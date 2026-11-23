The Kubernetes team has published a preview of the upcoming Kubernetes 1.38 release, scheduled for December 16, 2026.

One main addition is the expected graduation of Pod-level resources to general availability. This feature lets administrators define CPU, memory, and hugepages requests and limits for an entire Pod instead of configuring resources for each container.

GPU management is also improving, with support for partitionable devices in DRA expected to become stable, allowing DRA drivers to advertise a physical device, such as a GPU, as both a complete unit and smaller partitions. Kubernetes can then schedule workloads against available partitions while making sure allocations fit within the physical device.

Another planned addition is the EvictionRequest API, initially available as an alpha feature. It introduces a coordinated approach to Pod eviction by allowing applications and controllers to prepare before termination. For example, an application could finish ongoing operations, clean up resources, or migrate data before its Pod is removed.

The mechanism also supports fallback to the existing eviction API when application-specific responders are unavailable or fail to complete their tasks. Existing PodDisruptionBudgets remain in effect, meaning the new API complements rather than replaces current disruption controls.

On the command-line side, the kuberc configuration mechanism is expected to reach general availability. It separates kubectl user preferences, such as command aliases, default options, and credential plugin policies, from cluster connection settings stored in kubeconfig files.

Kubernetes 1.38 will also ship with an important compatibility change involving container runtimes. The kubelet will require runtimes to report their recommended cgroup driver through the CRI. The older configuration mechanism will be disabled by default, so incompatible runtimes could prevent nodes from registering with a cluster.

Administrators using the cgroupDriver setting in kubelet configuration files will need to review their setups. The field is being deprecated, and legacy behavior will require explicitly enabling the temporary LegacyCgroupDriverFallback feature gate.

For Linux nodes using cgroup v2 and the LimitedSwap configuration, swap handling is also changing. Kubernetes will calculate swap limits using Pod-level memory settings. Pods with equal memory requests and limits will receive no swap allocation, even if their individual containers have different memory settings.

Moreover, the project continues its transition away from cgroup v1. Although the temporary failCgroupV1: false configuration remains available in version 1.38, support for the older control group implementation is scheduled for removal in a future release.

Finally, kubectl will remove the KUBECTL_REMOTE_COMMAND_WEBSOCKETS and KUBECTL_PORT_FORWARD_WEBSOCKETS environment variables. WebSockets will remain the default for affected operations, with automatic fallback to SPDY when necessary.

For more details, see the announcement.