How to Use XBPS Package Manager on Void Linux

XBPS is the default command line package manager tool in Void Linux. Here’s how to use it to install, remove, update, and upgrade packages in Void Linux in a breeze.
Table of Contents
- Void Linux Repositories
- Update Package Lists
- Searching for Packages
- Searching Through Installed Packages
- Installing and Updating Packages
- Removing Packages
- Get Details About Package
- Installing Packages from Source
- Conclusion
Void Linux is an independently developed, rolling-release, general-purpose operating system. It’s built from scratch, which means that it is not based on any of the principal distros that we know. In addition, Void is arguably the most BSD-like of all Linux distributions.
One of the reasons to consider using Void is the amazing package management system.
XBPS (X Binary Package System) is the package manager that’s used on Void Linux. It was originally written for Void from scratch, but it’s supposed to be also a portable package manager you could theoretically use somewhere else.
One thing you’ll probably notice is there’s no
xbps man page, there’s no individual
xbps binary because XBPS is a collection of several programs that are pretty much related, similar in structure but of course, they’re different commands.
Even though the XBPS package manager has very advanced functions, basic software management operations can be accomplished with only four commands.
xbps-queryfor querying the repositories and the installed system.
xbps-installfor updates and installations.
xbps-removefor uninstalling.
xbps-srcfor building packages distributed by third parties as source archives.
A package in Void Linux consists of one
.xbps file and associated
.xbps.sig file, which together are used to install a particular piece of software on a Void system.
Void Linux Repositories
By default Void Linux only has free software. In other words, there’s a division between free software and non-free software. If you want to install non-free software on your Void Linux system, you need to install the following extra repository:
void-repo-nonfree
void-repo-multilib-nonfree
Just type in terminal:
sudo xbps-install -S void-repo-nonfree void-repo-multilib-nonfree
To query the list of working repositories, add the
-L (
--list-repos) option to the
xbps-query command:
xbps-query -L
Update Package Lists
Like all package managers, XBPS uses repositories to obtain packages. And like any other system, it’s important to keep your Void system up-to-date.
The
xbps-install -Su command (
--sync,
--update) downloads up-to-date information about available software packages:
sudo xbps-install -Su
This downloads the latest up-to-date software packages and their metadata – package names, version numbers, etc.
Searching for Packages
To search available repositories for packages, use the
xbps-query command. This utility in XBPS enables you to search for a required package and also about the information on the repository.
To search for a specific package, for example,
vlc, in the remote repositories, run:
xbps-query -Rs vlc
The
-R (
--repository) option enables repository mode and
-s (
--search) searches for packages by matching patterns. In our case it looks for
vlc related packages, so everything that has
vlc either in the name or the description is going to pop up.
Searching Through Installed Packages
What if you want to list specific currently installed packages only? Just pass the
-l (
--list-pkgs) option to the
xbps-query command and pipe the output by using the
grep command.
For example, to find all the packages currently installed on your Void Linux system which contains the
vlc within their name run:
xbps-query -l | grep vlc
Installing and Updating Packages
The
xbps-install command enables you to install or reinstall or update packages as required by the use case.
It’s recommended to pass the
-S (
--sync) option to the
xbps-install command which basically updates the package index just to make sure you’re getting the most recent version.
So if you want to install something, for example
vlc, run:
sudo xbps-install -S vlc
As you can see from the image above,
xbps-install will automatically identify all the necessary dependencies and take care of it.
Removing Packages
The
xbps-remove utility removes installed packages from the system. Adding the
-R (
--recursive) option to the command removes unneeded dependencies that were installed by the target package.
To remove a package with all its dependencies, for example,
vlc, run the following command:
sudo xbps-remove -R vlc
Get Details About Package
The output of the
xbps-query -Rs command gives you a brief introduction of the packages. If you want more details, use the
xbps-query command with only the
-R (
--repository) option added.
For example, to display the detailed information from the sync database about the vlc package, run:
xbps-query -R vlc
Installing Packages from Source
xbps-src itself is nothing but a Bash shell script that allows you to build and install source packages from Void’s GitHub repository into Void’s binaries that you can use XBPS to install.
The main reason you would use it is to install packages that are not in the official repositories.
The core of Void’s method of organizing source packages directories, build directories, and associated build system paths is a clone Void’s GitHub repository of source packages.
Therefore, make sure that you have the
git package installed. Run this command in your terminal if it is not.
sudo xbps-install -S git
Then you are going to need to clone the Void’s packages repository from GitHub.
git clone https://github.com/void-linux/void-packages.git
This will create the directory
void-packages with the source tree of all Void packages in
srcpkgs.
Next,
cd into the newly created directory and install the binary bootstrap which are required to build the binary packages in isolation.
cd void-packages
./xbps-src binary-bootstrap
For the purpose of this guide, I am going to install the Google Chrome browser. This will work for any package though.
First, enable restricted packages:
echo XBPS_ALLOW_RESTRICTED=yes >> etc/conf
The package is built with:
./xbps-src pkg google-chrome
The above process places the built binary package in the
void-packages/hostdir/binpkgs/nonfree/ directory.
Finally, the package can be installed with:
sudo xbps-install --repository=hostdir/binpkgs/nonfree google-chrome
Conclusion
This guide has covered most of the commands that you need to know when using the XBPS package manager. Hopefully, it was helpful in your journey with Void Linux.
You can find detailed documentation about XBPS package manager in the official Void Linux Handbook.