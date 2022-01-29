How to Install Void Linux: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide

In this guide, I will be going to show you step-by-step how to easily install Void Linux and set up a fully workable desktop environment.

Void Linux is one of the Linux distributions, wholly independent and entirely developed by volunteers. Unlike most Linux distributions, Void Linux is not a derivative of any other rather it is a truly original build from scratch Linux distribution.

Similar to Arch, Void Linux follows a rolling release model and a user-centric approach to operating system usage.

Void is a notable exception to the majority of Linux distributions because it uses runit as its init system instead of the more common systemd used by other distributions. For those of you not familiar with runit it is a very minimalist and extremely fast init system that is easy to configure and more in line with the old daemontools that Linux distros used to use by default.

So without further ado, let’s get down to installation.

UEFI Preparation

You can install Void Linux directly to your computer by following this guide, but you can also install it on a virtual machine by using VirtualBox or KVM.

VirtualBox’s and KVM’s virt-manager users must enable EFI in the virtual machine settings before starting the installation. Otherwise, an error will occur when attempting to install the GRUB bootloader.

VirtualBox

Virt-Manager

1. Download the Void Linux Installation Image

The first thing that we need to do is to obtain an installation image of Void Linux. Void comes with two C standard libraries: glibc and musl. Glibc is widely used among Linux distributions. On the other hand, musl is a simpler implementation of the same C library, but its recency means that not all programs will work properly with it.

For the purposes of this guide, we will use the glibc version. Visit the Void Linux download page and grab the base Live image with glibc .

2. Prepare Live Bootable USB

Once your Void Linux ISO file finishes downloading, you will have to create a live USB of Void Linux from the ISO you just downloaded. There are many ways to prepare a live USB, one of them is by using the dd command.

Alternatively, you can use applications such as Etcher or Ventoy, which are also good options for creating a bootable USB drive.

3. Boot Void Linux from the Live USB

Once you have created a live USB for Void Linux, shut down your computer, plug the USB into it and then boot your system.

Please keep in mind, that in some cases you may not be able to boot from live USB with secure boot enabled. If that’s the case with you, access the BIOS and disable the secure boot first.

Once you have properly booted into the Void ISO, you should see something similar to the image shown below.

Choose the first row and hit Enter .

After the installer decompresses and loads the Linux kernel you will be automatically thrown to a terminal with root privileges.

At this point, we only have Void Linux live system. We need to proceed to install Void Linux. Log in with the username root and password voidlinux.

Then start the installation process. To do this, type void-installer in the command line.

void-installer

4. Installing Void Linux

Void uses a simple and straightforward text-based installer to guide you through the traditional installation steps. You will be welcomed by the Void’s installation program.

We’re gonna go ahead and press Enter .

4.1 Set System Keyboard

The main menu of the installation wizard highlights all of the steps that you need to do. We are starting with the Keyboard and making our way down.

Select whatever one works for you but mine is us standard keyboard. Just go down to us , select it, and hit Enter .

4.2 Set up the Network

Next is the network setup.

The network says it did detect an Ethernet adapter here.

Next, the installer will ask you if you want to set up DHCP for this Ethernet adapter. If you choose Yes your network adapter will be set up so that it grabs an IP address automatically from your router. Otherwise, you’re gonna have to set up a static IP address.

As you can see, it says that our network is working properly. Hit the Enter key.

4.3 Installation Source

The next step is to select where the installer will get its packages to install.

To get the latest packages, select Network . Of course, this option requires a workable network connection.

4.4 Set System Hostname

In the next step, you will need to provide a hostname for your Void system. It can be anything that you want.

In our case, I will name the machine void .

4.5 Set System Locale

Now we need to set up a locale.

In my case, I will be selecting en_US.UTF-8 .

4.6 Set System Timezone

Next, let’s configure the timezone.

For the timezone step, pick the closest location to you, as this will determine your system clock.

For this Void Linux installation, I choose America -> New York .

4.7 Set Root Password

Following that, we’ll be setting up a root password. Let’s go ahead and press Enter .

Then type in a password that you want to use for a root user. Make sure this is a secure password. After that, you’re gonna be asked to confirm the password.

4.8 Setting Up the User

Next, we have the user account to set up and this is the primary user of the system. So this is what you’ll be logging in with access to the desktop.

The first prompt will ask for your username.

As well as the full name for our new user. Of course, you can enter here your name. In this case, I chose to stay with the default value “Void User.”

After that, you’ll be asked for a password and then a confirmation for the password.

In the next step, select which system groups you want your user account in. The installer has already provided reasonable defaults, which should be enough for daily use. You can always add in different permissions with your root user that you’ve set up anyway once you have the system installed.

Press Enter to continue to the next step.

4.9 Setting Up the Bootloader

Next, we’re going to be asked about the bootloader.

Go ahead and set where to install bootloader. As you can see here I only have one disk /dev/vda and that’s the one I’m gonna be selecting. Make sure you select the proper disk if you have more than one mount it to your computer.

The installer asks you do you want to use the graphical terminal for the boot loader. I choose Yes .

4.10 Partition the Disk

The next step in our Void Linux installation guide is to partition the hard drive. Here is where you will probably most likely find the most trouble if you are not familiar with partitioning tools such as cfdisk or fdisk . But don’t worry, it’s easy as you’ll see.

Here you can see the disk selected is /dev/vda . That’s the only one for me. Of course, you might have more than this if you have multiple disks mounted to your system. Make sure again to select the proper one.

The wizard will then ask which tool you would like to use to partition the disk. Select cfdisk , as it is simpler and easier to use.

Here you can go ahead and read through about the differences you can either set up a MBR or GPT partition table. In this guide, we will use GPT.

Now let’s actually start creating disk layout partition table. If you are using a blank disk, cfdisk will ask you for a Label Type. Select gpt and hit Enter .

Then select Free Space and hit on New from the bottom menu. You can navigate through the menu options using the Tab or arrow keys.

Type the partition size in GB ( 1G ) and press the Enter key.

With the /dev/vda1 partition still selected, select Type from the bottom menu and choose EFI System partition type.

You’ve finished configuring the EFI System partition. Now let’s create the Swap partition using the same procedure. Select again the remaining Free space and hit on New .

Type the partition size in GB ( 4G ) and press the Enter key.

Finally, you need to create the root ( / ) partition. Once again select the remaining Free space and hit on New .

For size, leave the default size value. This mean, all the remaining free space. Press the Enter key.

You’ve finished configuring the root partition. Next, you need to save the changes made. Choose Write from the bottom menu and hit Enter .

Type yes and press the Enter key.

We’re done here. Select Quit and press Enter to do so.

4.11 Creating the Filesystems and Mount Points

For the filesystems step, you will be creating the filesystems for the partitions that you made.

The first filesystem we have is the /dev/vda1 which was the partition of the EFI system. Go ahead and press Enter .

We will want to use the vfat for this one.

Then the installer asked us where do we want to mount this partition. It’s gonna be in /boot/efi and then press Enter .

Confirm your choice by pressing Enter .

Next is the /dev/vda2 . We’re gonna go ahead and press Enter .

Here we wanted to create swap . Go ahead and press Enter .

Confirm your choice by pressing Enter .

And finally go down to the very bottom that’s /dev/vda3 .

Go down to ext4 for the filesystem.

Then the installer says to specify a mount point. We just want to put one forward slash ( / ) in and hit Enter .

Confirm your choice by pressing Enter .

After we’re done with all three we’ll go ahead and scroll over to the Done button and press Enter .

Now that we have our filesystems selected and the disks partitions we’ll go ahead and run the installer. Let’s go ahead to Install and press Enter .

Here we are getting one last confirmation. Just go ahead and press Yes .

Give it a few moments here.

Once the download is done, it will show an OK prompt. Press Enter and the wizard will continue with the installation process.

The installation should not take long. Once done, the wizard will display an installation success screen. Select Yes to reboot the machine to Void Linux.

After the reboot, you will be greeted by the GRUB bootloader.

After booting your new Void Linux system, you can log in with the root account you created earlier.

If you got this far, congratulations! You successfully installed Void Linux on your computer!

5. Installing a Desktop Environment on Void Linux

For now, the Void Linux system contains only the basic software packages needed to manage the system from the command line, with no GUI (Graphical User Interface).

Let’s first change the default root shell to Bash.

chsh -s /usr/bin/bash

Log out and log in so that the change can be applied.

There are many desktop environments that can be used with Void Linux. I will install GNOME as a desktop environment example.

xbps-install -S gnome gnome-apps xorg

If you are not familiar with the installation of packages on Void Linux, do not worry. Here is our great guide to get you started: How to Use XBPS Package Manager on Void Linux

Once the package installation is complete, it’s time to set up the services that will automatically start when you reboot your Void Linux system.

Managing services on Void Linux is fairly easy. Void uses the runit supervision suite to run system services and daemons. All service scripts currently running are just files that can be seen in the /var/service/ directory, and those can easily be added, modified, or removed from /etc/sv/ .

To enable a service on a booted system, you need just to create a symlink to the service directory in /var/service .

Enable the GDM display manager, Network Manager, and DBUS services:

ln -s /etc/sv/gdm /var/service ln -s /etc/sv/NetworkManager /var/service ln -s /etc/sv/dbus /var/service

Finally reboot and log in to the newly installed GNOME desktop environment.

reboot

From this point, you can install what you want and configure your Void Linux system as you want.

Conclusion

Up to this point, you have gotten some good information about Void Linux and have successfully installed Void Linux. I know it was long but I have tried to cover all steps in brief and other additional things from scratch.

In addition, as a Void user, the Void Linux Handbook might be a very valuable resource to you.

I hope the guide has been useful in getting you started with Void Linux. Thanks for using it!

If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, please post them in the comments section below.