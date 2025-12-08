Ventoy 1.1.08 Adds Support for FreeBSD 15.0

Ventoy 1.1.08, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, now supports FreeBSD 15.0.

Ventoy, the popular multi-boot utility for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files, has just released a brand-new version, 1.1.08. The standout change in this version is support for FreeBSD 15.0, extending Ventoy’s already broad compatibility across Linux, BSD, Windows, and various utility images.

The brand-new FreeBSD 15.0, released just a week ago, introduces pkgbase as a technology preview for managing the base system via the pkg package manager, alongside substantial hardware improvements spanning Wi-Fi, graphics, and power management. Moreover, it ships with a newer version of OpenZFS, offering faster storage performance and expanded filesystem features.

Ventoy 1.1.08 also includes an expanded set of tested ISO, now exceeding 1,300 verified images. At the same time, another component of the Ventoy ecosystem, iVentoy, is also relevant for users seeking flexible OS deployment.

It is a greatly enhanced PXE server designed to make network-based booting and installation remarkably simple, supporting Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, and ARM64 UEFI systems. It can boot and install more than 110 operating systems, including Windows, Linux, WinPE, and VMware images, directly over the network with minimal setup, offering advanced features beyond traditional PXE implementations.

For more about the new Ventoy 1.1.08 release, see the changelog. Downloads are available from the project’s website.