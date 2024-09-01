RawTherapee 5.11 Launches with Groundbreaking Features

RawTherapee 5.11, a raw image processing program, adds new HiDPI support, advanced zoom, and better color profiles for photographers.

More than a half year after its previous 5.10 release, RawTherapee, a powerful cross-platform open-source photo editing software designed for processing raw files and producing high-quality image outputs, has released its latest update, version 5.11, which brings a slew of highly anticipated features.

RawTherapee 5.11 Highlights

RawTherapee v5.11 doesn’t just tweak existing features; it introduces substantial enhancements that significantly improve the user experience.

The software now supports more format specifiers in the path template for queue export, including options for dates and new path types and a preview function to display the path for selected images.

Photographers will appreciate the new maximum zoom configurations for detailed editing, while the inclusion of real HiDPI replaces the older pseudo-HiDPI for sharper image previews.

Additionally, the file browser now allows users to view all images within subfolders, enhancing the organization and accessibility of photo libraries.

The update also broadens the scope of supported raw file formats, including 12-bit Panasonic raw files and Fujifilm lossy-compressed raw files, alongside the ability to open JPEG XL images.

A notable improvement is the integration of lens corrections from file metadata for various camera brands, streamlining the correction process during editing.

RawTherapee 5.11 raw image processing program.

Transitioning from “Local Adjustments” to “Selective Editing,” this feature has been refined to allow global application of edits across the entire image uniformly.

The enhancements include new ΔE preview buttons for sub-tools and adjustable graduated filter feathering, providing more control and precision in photo manipulation.

A significant change in RawTherapee v5.11 is the adoption of LibRaw for reading raw files, replacing the outdated dcraw system. This transition ensures better support for newer camera models and raw formats, although users are encouraged to report any bugs encountered with files that LibRaw cannot adequately handle.

The latest release also includes important notes for package maintainers. RawTherapee now requires GTK+ >= 3.24.3 and optionally depends on LibRaw >= 0.21 and libjxl for JPEG XL support. These updates ensure better performance and compatibility with newer dependencies.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information (and downloads) about all changes in RawTherapee 5.11.

Get RawTherapee 5.11

Windows users will find the installation process straightforward: simply download and run the executable installer and follow the on-screen prompts.

Linux users have several options depending on the software available in their package manager. If RawTherapee 5.11 is unavailable, users can download an AppImage, make it executable, and run it directly on their system.

macOS users require Monterey 12.3 or newer to install RawTherapee. Installation involves unzipping the downloaded file, opening the .dmg file, and dragging the application to the /Applications folder, as installation in other locations will prevent the app from starting.