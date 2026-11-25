Proxmox Server Solutions has released Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.3, the latest version of its highly popular open-source virtualization platform, bringing improvements to enterprise storage management, cluster administration, and software-defined networking.

Based on Debian 13.8, Proxmox VE 9.3 ships with Linux kernel 7.0 by default, with kernel 7.3 available as an optional alternative. The updated virtualization stack includes QEMU 11.1, LXC 7.0, and ZFS 2.4.

The biggest change in this release is centralized SAN management. Administrators can configure multipathing and provision shared LVM storage across cluster nodes directly from the web interface, supporting iSCSI, Fibre Channel, and NVMe over Fabrics.

Moreover, LVM volume-chain snapshots have reached production-ready status, including on shared, thick-provisioned LVM storage. Third-party storage plugins can be configured graphically.

Proxmox VE 9.3 also introduces persistent guest identities, allowing backup and external management tools to recognize virtual machines and containers even after migrations, restores, VMID changes, or transfers between clusters.

Cluster administration improvements include graphical controls for HA node maintenance, filterable system logs, API access logging, APT transaction history, and flexible notification rules. Plus, the installer supports configuring management networks using bonds and VLANs.

On the networking side, SDN Simple zones gain dedicated Virtual Routing and Forwarding instances, while WireGuard fabrics now expose interface and peer connectivity information through the management interface.

Finally, for hyperconverged deployments, Ceph Tentacle 20.2 remains the stable option, with Ceph Umbrella 21.2 as a technology preview. Proxmox Offline Mirror 0.8 improves synchronization efficiency and introduces automatic snapshot cleanup.

For more information, see the official release announcement.

Proxmox VE 9.3 is available for download as an installation ISO. Existing users can upgrade their installations through the standard APT package manager.