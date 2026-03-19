PipeWire 1.4.11 Released as Bug Fix Update for Older Stable Series

PipeWire 1.4.11, the multimedia server powering audio and video on many Linux systems, has been released as a small maintenance update for the older 1.4 stable series. The newer 1.6 branch continues to introduce features and broader enhancements, while the 1.4 line is now in maintenance mode.

The new release addresses a potential issue with invalid memory freeing and file descriptor handling that could lead to crashes. Several improvements have been made to the filter-graph system, including better setup, more reliable multichannel audio handling, and fixes for cases where no channel layout is defined.

PipeWire 1.4.11 also resolves a segmentation fault affecting some JACK applications, including Ardour, that could occur when many objects were rapidly created and destroyed. The issue was traced to a function that unexpectedly returned NULL.

Additional fixes and enhancements span multiple components. In the modules layer, priority.session has been added to certain sinks and sources, allowing users to more easily change the default audio device. Support for link-local addresses has also been introduced for RAOP and Snapcast.

Within SPA, the filter-graph logic has been further refined, and the JSON parser improved. The JACK layer receives several stability updates, including safeguards against NULL returns in jack_port_by_id() , better compatibility with JACK1 and JACK2, and fixes to server port registration.

For more details, see the changelog. PipeWire 1.4.11 is available now as source code and is expected to reach Linux distribution repositories soon.