Notesnook Private Notes App Takes the Open Source Route

Notesnook, an Evernote app alternative, officially open-sourced all its client apps (sync server will be open-sourced soon) on GitHub.

Open Source is a way that an increasing number of apps are choosing to get greater popularity among consumers. And there is a logical explanation for this.

When an app is Open Source, users’ trust in it skyrockets because there’s no way to hide malware, analytics, or anything else nefarious.

In other words, this approach guarantees transparency and that nothing remains hidden behind the curtains. As a result, instead of constantly questioning, for example, if it’s just another tool with built-in telemetry capabilities, the end user approaches it with trust.

This is also true of Notesnook, a cross-platform private notes application software explicitly designed to help users keep their notes organized.

The app has a straightforward, easy-to-use UI that works on all platforms. Furthermore, Notesnook software encrypts all user data on their device with a key that is securely saved or derived on their devices.

On top of that, users can also publish their notes via public URLs and export notes in PDF, HTML, text, and markdown formats.

As you can guess, Notesnook is a competitor to the widely used and popular Evernote application. However, to attract more users and attention, its developers have opted to make its code publicly available on GitHub under the GPL-3.0-or-later license.

The truth is that we are late to the party. Notesnook was our first rodeo & we didn’t realize how important open sourcing is for our users to inspire trust & confidence until much, much later. Better late than never, though, right? Abdullah Atta, the co-founder of Notesnook

It is important to note that, at the moment, only the client part of the app currently goes open source. Fortunately, the server side is also scheduled to transition to an open-source model soon.

All Linux users who want to try Notesnook can get it free as an AppImage from the official website. Furthermore, the application can also be downloaded as a native RPM or DEB package, suitable for installation using the DNF or APT software management tools.

Last but not least, to celebrate its new open-source status, Notesnook is providing up to 75% off its yearly premium plan, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.