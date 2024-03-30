KDE Unveils WYSIWYG Note-Taking App

KDE's Marknote 1.0 is out now! With Markdown format and personal touches, you can effortlessly manage your notes and keep them handy.

Mathis Brüchert, a KDE developer, announced the first stable release of the Marknote app, a What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) note-taking application that aims to redefine how users create, manage, and personalize their digital notes.

Marknote stands out with its user-friendly interface, which allows rich text notes to be created. These notes can be meticulously organized into notebooks, making it easier for users to manage their information efficiently. Each notebook can be customized with unique icons and accent colors, offering a visually appealing and organized digital note-taking experience.

This level of personalization ensures that users can quickly identify and access their notes, keeping them right at their fingertips.

Marknote Note-Taking App, Image credits: KDE Project

One of Marknote’s key features is its integration with Markdown. Notes saved in this format in the Documents folder allow seamless use both inside and outside the application. This flexibility caters to a wide range of users, from those who prefer the simplicity of plain text to those who need the complexity of Markdown for more detailed note-taking.

On top of that, beyond the standard bold and italic options, users can now underline important information, strike out irrelevant parts, and organize their thoughts with various list types. The app also supports the organization of notes with titles, sections, and more, providing a comprehensive tool for digital note organization.

Marknote is available for installation on Linux through Discover and other AppStream application stores. The software is expected to be released as a Flatpak package soon, but in the meantime, keep an eye on your distribution’s repositories to see if it’s getting there.

For more information, visit the announcement.