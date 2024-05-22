KDE’s MarkNote 1.2 Note-Taking App Released

The latest version of MarkNote, KDE’s user-friendly WYSIWYG note-taking application, has been released. It offers users a plethora of new tools and enhancements to improve their note management and editing experience.

Just a quick note: it’s been less than two months since the app’s initial stable release, and we’ve already seen considerable progress in the new version. So, let’s take a look at what’s changed.

MarkNote 1.2 Highlights

MarkNote 1.2 allows users to personalize their digital notebooks more intricately by selecting unique icons and accent colors for each one, simplifying the user experience and making notes instantly recognizable.

In response to user feedback, the update also includes the ability to select custom folders for note storage, catering to those who prefer a more tailored file organization. Furthermore, users will appreciate the new collapsible sidebar and the focus mode, which minimizes distractions by displaying only the editing page.

For users who favor markdown for its simplicity, MarkNote now enables the direct opening and editing of markdown files from the file browser or console, supporting markdown files with front matter—a feature especially useful for those who manage content on platforms like Hugo and Jekyll.

MarkNote 1.2 now also supports adding and modifying tables within notes. Additionally, the application began converting inline markdown to rich text in real-time, with initial support for basic markdown constructs and plans for expanded compatibility in future updates.

MarkNote 1.2 Note-Taking App

A significant update for creative users is the ability to create sketches directly within the app, enhancing its utility beyond text editing. Moreover, users can customize the application’s font according to their preferences, adding a personal touch to the interface.

Lastly, MarkNote 1.2 also sees improvements, such as the display of translated shortcuts in the command bar and unified spelling and typo corrections in the “README.md” file.

For more information, visit the announcement.