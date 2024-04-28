Navidrome 0.52 Music Server Rolls Out with Key Updates

Navidrome 0.52 self-hosted music server and streamer released with improved Subsonic support, enhancements in Jukebox mode, and more.
Navidrome 0.52 Music Server Rolls Out with Key Updates

Navidrome, a self-hosted open-source music server and streamer that allows users to host their own music collection and access it from anywhere has released its latest version, 0.52. Here’s what’s new.

Navidrome 0.52 Highlights

The key update in Navidrome 0.52 is the upgrade of TagLib to version 2.0.1, which significantly improves the importing of music tags, making the organization and retrieval of music information easier and more accurate. This is especially useful for large music libraries with extensive metadata.

Among other notable improvements, the Jukebox mode has been enhanced. This mode allows users to play music directly on the server’s hardware, turning the server into a live jukebox that can be controlled remotely.

Furthermore, Navidrome 0.52 includes better compatibility with OpenSubsonic standards and Reverse Proxy authentication, which is crucial for those accessing their server from different locations.

This update also brings some neat tweaks for those concerned with the interface and user experience. It improves handling long playlist comments, making the user interface friendlier and more accommodating.

Navidrome 0.52 Music Server & Streamer
Navidrome 0.52 Music Server & Streamer

Additionally, a few translation errors in the French version have been fixed, ensuring a more accurate and enjoyable experience for French-speaking users.

Security has also been tightened in this version. Regular users are now prevented from changing the ownership of playlists, addressing a potential security risk.

Lastly, new config options like “AlbumPlayCountMode” and “MPVCmdTemplate” give users more customization options, allowing them to tailor the server’s behavior better to their needs.

For detailed information on all changes, refer to the release notes or the full changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Linux News You'll Love!

Craving the latest in Linux? Get your weekly fix with our newsletter. It's everything Linux, straight to your inbox! It's fun, it's free, and it's full of insights!

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts