Navidrome 0.52 Music Server Rolls Out with Key Updates

Navidrome, a self-hosted open-source music server and streamer that allows users to host their own music collection and access it from anywhere has released its latest version, 0.52. Here’s what’s new.

Navidrome 0.52 Highlights

The key update in Navidrome 0.52 is the upgrade of TagLib to version 2.0.1, which significantly improves the importing of music tags, making the organization and retrieval of music information easier and more accurate. This is especially useful for large music libraries with extensive metadata.

Among other notable improvements, the Jukebox mode has been enhanced. This mode allows users to play music directly on the server’s hardware, turning the server into a live jukebox that can be controlled remotely.

Furthermore, Navidrome 0.52 includes better compatibility with OpenSubsonic standards and Reverse Proxy authentication, which is crucial for those accessing their server from different locations.

This update also brings some neat tweaks for those concerned with the interface and user experience. It improves handling long playlist comments, making the user interface friendlier and more accommodating.

Additionally, a few translation errors in the French version have been fixed, ensuring a more accurate and enjoyable experience for French-speaking users.

Security has also been tightened in this version. Regular users are now prevented from changing the ownership of playlists, addressing a potential security risk.

Lastly, new config options like “AlbumPlayCountMode” and “MPVCmdTemplate” give users more customization options, allowing them to tailor the server’s behavior better to their needs.

For detailed information on all changes, refer to the release notes or the full changelog.