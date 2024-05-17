Winamp Becomes Open Source under the FreeLLama Name

We’ve shared plenty of news here daily, but some stories stir a sweet sense of nostalgia, taking us back to cherished memories. Winamp is one such tale. Once a favorite lost to time, it has resurfaced, reminding us of its charm. Now, it’s making a comeback, rebranded and reborn as an open-source project, ready to make waves once again.

Older readers might remember this, but for the younger ones, let me explain. In the late 90s and early 2000s, before the era of music streaming services, Winamp was to music playing what Google is to search the internet today. In other words, it was the top choice and set the standard for everyone.

Winamp Music Player

However, as new technologies and software solutions emerged, this application gradually lost its popularity. Now, it’s virtually unknown to modern computer users. Nevertheless, it seems that developers are trying to change this situation.

In a significant shift towards community-driven development, Winamp, once an iconic music player beloved by millions, has announced its decision to make its source code available under the name “FreeLLama.” Starting September 24, 2024, developers worldwide will gain access to the application’s code to revive and restore the glory of this iconic classical music player.

The new project, FreeLLama, promises to keep Winamp’s essence alive while fostering innovation. Developers interested in contributing can expect to work on various aspects of the application, from improving user interfaces to integrating new audio formats and expanding device compatibility.

“This is a decision that will delight millions of users around the world. Our focus will be on new mobile players and other platforms. We will be releasing a new mobile player at the beginning of July. Still, we don’t want to forget the tens of millions of users who use the software on Windows and will benefit from thousands of developers’ experience and creativity.”

The shift towards open source is part of Winamp’s broader strategy to engage with modern platforms and expand its presence beyond desktops. However, Winamp reassures its users that despite the collaborative approach, the company will retain core ownership and decision-making regarding the official version of the software.

Developers eager to participate in the FreeLLama project can sign up and get more information here.