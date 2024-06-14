Immich 1.106.1 Brings Similar Image Detection Feature

Immich, the open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has officially rolled out its latest update, version 1.106.1, introducing a series of changes and enhancements to its platform.

The decision to skip directly to 1.106.1 from 1.105.x addressed additional bugs identified during the mobile app review process, ensuring a smooth rollout across all platforms.

One of the most impactful changes in this release is the modification of API compatibility and environmental variables. The old “SERVER_PORT,” “MICROSERVICES_PORT,” and “MACHINE_LEARNING_PORT” have been consolidated under a single “IMMICH_PORT,” and similarly, “HOST” and “MACHINE_LEARNING_HOST” now fall under “IMMICH_HOST.”

This consolidation aims to streamline settings management and reduce confusion during configuration.

Moreover, in Immich 1.6.1, the standalone immich-microservices container has been removed. Microservices can now be deployed within the immich-server container itself, simplifying the architecture and reducing the number of containers necessary for operation.

For those who wish to maintain microservices as a separate container, adjustments can be made to the docker-compose.yml file containing the updated documentation details.

But this update isn’t just about infrastructure; it’s also packed with new features:

Similar Image Detection: A new tool to help manage and declutter your library by detecting and allowing you to handle duplicate images, even if they're not exactly identical.

End-to-End Hardware-Accelerated Transcoding: This feature has been expanded to support full transcoding processes, potentially boosting performance significantly depending on your hardware setup.

Improved Video Thumbnails: Users will now see more descriptive video thumbnails rather than generic, often unhelpful first frames.

Extended Email Notifications: Additional notification triggers have been added, such as adding to a shared album or when new media is added to an album. Users can personalize these settings to suit their preferences.

Important Note: Users are strongly encouraged to ensure their mobile app and server versions match to avoid access issues. The developers recommend waiting for the mobile app’s approval and release on the app stores before updating your server to this new version to prevent service disruption.

The changelog provides detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that Immich 1.106.1 brings.