PhotoPrism’s Latest Update Brings Host of Useful Features

PhotoPrism, an AI-powered photos app, add a scheduler for easy database backups, library re-indexing, ICC color profile support, and more.

PhotoPrism, a popular self-hosted photo management tool, has released an update, introducing several new features and improvements. Here they are.

The highlight is introducing a scheduling function, allowing users to create database backups and re-index their photo libraries easily. This is particularly useful for managing large collections, ensuring data is frequently backed up without manual intervention.

Importantly, the default settings now enable daily database backups, with the system retaining up to three backup files to prevent excessive storage use. However, these settings are customizable.

Users who prefer different backup intervals, retention policies, or specific backup timings can adjust these options in the configuration settings before installing the update. The update also deprecates the --disable-backups flag, replacing it with more granular control options.

PhotoPrism Advanced Settings, Image credits: PhotoPrism

For those concerned with color accuracy, PhotoPrism’s latest update includes support for ICC color profiles. It utilizes the libvips image processing library to preserve these color profiles in thumbnails, reducing memory usage and improving processing time.

Users who wish to regenerate existing thumbnails to take advantage of this new color management can use the photoprism thumbs -f command. However, if you’re not using Docker, this mandates having libvips version 8.10 or higher for building or running PhotoPrism.

The update also focuses on enhancing user accessibility. Tools like DeepL and Google Translate have generated missing user interface translations, as the native speakers are encouraged to contribute improvements.

The interface itself has seen adjustments, including a restructured Advanced Settings tab and a new section for managing database and YAML file backups.

Beyond these major enhancements, the update brings several other improvements:

Search Enhancements: New sorting options in search results and the ability to find photos taken on the same day by clicking on a timestamp.

New sorting options in search results and the ability to find photos taken on the same day by clicking on a timestamp. Automated Album Management: Photos are now automatically approved when added to an album.

Photos are now automatically approved when added to an album. Privacy and Indexing: Faces tagged in private or archived pictures are now ignored, and “*.thm” files are no longer used as primary images.

Faces tagged in private or archived pictures are now ignored, and “*.thm” files are no longer used as primary images. Performance Upgrades: The Docker base image has been upgraded to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and Go has been updated to the latest stable release, enhancing security and performance.

For detailed information about all the changes in the latest version of PhotoPrism, check out the changelog or visit the project website.