Immich 1.104 Brings Direct Editing and Email Notifications

The latest Immich 1.104 release allows editing and deleting assets directly in the UI, SMTP email notifications, bug fixes, and more.

Immich, the open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has just released version 1.104, packed with new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

As we informed you earlier this month, the project has transitioned to full-time under the wing of FUTO, which is committed to funding the software’s development. Now, let’s see what’s new in this release.

Immich 1.104 Highlights

One of the most anticipated features in this update is the ability to manage your assets directly from Immich’s user interface. Users can now edit date/time and location information and even delete assets from both the web and mobile apps. This provides greater flexibility and control over your media library.

However, if you prefer to restrict these operations, you can set the read-only “:ro” flag in your “docker-compose.yml” file to prevent Immich from making changes.

Another striking novelty is that Immich now supports basic email notifications via SMTP. This feature emails new users with details about their accounts and instance invitations, enhancing communication within the platform.

Immich Email Notification, Image credits: Immich

Moreover, Immich 1.104 includes numerous other changes aimed at optimizing performance and user experience, with the most important being:

Backend improvements include optimized person thumbnail generation and cache enhancements to improve load times and efficiency.

Mobile application enhancements, including support for motion video playback through long-press gestures and more intuitive user interface adjustments.

Web client updates that improve accessibility, such as replacing standard icons with CircleIconButton for better usability and enhancements to photo-sharing capabilities.

Lastly, the documentation has also been updated with new guides and translations, including Brazilian Portuguese and Arabic. Maintenance updates include dependency upgrades and performance optimizations to keep Immich running smoothly and efficiently.

The development team is now shifting its focus towards achieving a stable release. The changelog provides detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that Immich 1.104 brings.