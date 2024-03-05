Migrating from CentOS 7 to Rocky Linux 8: A Step-by-Step Guide

Migrate from CentOS 7 to Rocky Linux 8 seamlessly with our proven and tested guide. Ensure a smooth transition with no data loss.

On June 30, 2024, CentOS 7 will reach End of Life (EOL). This means no more updates, which essentially sidelines it from the server lineup.

With that said, it’s not the best idea to wait until the eleventh hour to make a move. Being proactive is the way to go. So, if your Linux server is still rocking CentOS 7, there’s no need to fret. You’ve come to the right place.

Since you’re here, by all appearances, you’re leaning toward Rocky Linux, so welcome to the family! We’re here to guide you smoothly through the transition from CentOS 7 to Rocky 8. As you will see, with the right instructions, this change is much simpler than you might think.

However, before we get to the action, there are a few key points we need to clear up.

CentOS 7 to Rocky Linux Upgrade Path

I’m sure one of the burning questions you might have is, “Why should I upgrade to Rocky 8 first instead of jumping directly to Rocky 9?” Here’s a crucial bit of info to keep in mind: it’s not possible to migrate from CentOS 7 to Rocky 9 directly.

So, if you aim to transition to Rocky 9, the path involves initially migrating your current CentOS 7 system to Rocky 8. Once that’s done, you can then move on to upgrade from Rocky 8 to Rocky 9. This two-step process ensures a smooth transition and compatibility across versions.

Additionally, no need to worry about transitioning from Rocky 8 to 9; we’ve got your back! While it’s true that Rocky doesn’t officially support this upgrade path and usually recommends starting fresh, we’ve paved the way for those who wish to proceed.

Our detailed guide, “How to Upgrade from Rocky Linux 8 to 9,” is here to help. So, after you’re through with your current migration, peek into our guide for the steps to seamlessly migrate to Rocky 9 if that’s the goal.

What Is In-Place Upgrade?

As you noticed in the diagram above, it explicitly states that we will perform an in-place upgrade. Here’s what that means.

An in-place upgrade refers to updating the current operating system to a newer version without removing the existing one and manually reinstalling or reconfiguring the system and applications.

This means you’re essentially upgrading the OS while it’s running to retain your files, settings, applications, and custom configurations intact.

In light of this, the in-place upgrade process involves:

Replacing old packages with newer versions.

Resolving dependencies.

Making necessary adjustments to the system configuration to ensure compatibility with the new version.

Okay, everything is all set now, so it’s time to act. Let’s help you switch your current CentOS 7 server to Rocky 8!

Step 1: Take System Backup

It is highly recommended that you back up your essential files and configurations. We recommend making a full system backup so that you can restore your system with all the vital data to its previous state if something goes wrong.

For this purpose, we recommend using specialized software like the ones mentioned here to take a complete snapshot of the partitions on which CentOS 7 is installed.

In addition, you can always use a command like the one shown below, which will archive all of the more critical directories and their contents in a tar.gz archive.

sudo tar czf /centos7.tar.gz \ --exclude=/centos7.tar.gz \ --exclude=/dev \ --exclude=/mnt \ --exclude=/proc \ --exclude=/sys \ --exclude=/tmp \ --exclude=/media \ --exclude=/lost+found \ /

Feel free to add more “–exclude=” parameters if needed. Finally, the command creates a backup of all files in “centos7.tar.gz” located on the root partition (/), which you should ideally transfer to another computer or drive, for example, using the SCP command.

Ensure your current CentOS 7 system is fully upgraded and has no packages waiting to be updated.

sudo yum update

If any updates are available, install them and, if necessary, reboot the system. Below is our current fully updated CentOS 7 server before we migrate to Rocky 8.

As you can see, the system runs CentOS 7.9, the latest CentOS version in the 7.x branch.

Step 3: Migrate CentOS 7 to Rocky Linux 8

Let’s say a few words about the tool that will help us with the migration, called ELevate. Designed by AlmaLinux, it supports migrations between major versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) derivatives, allowing users to migrate from CentOS 7.x to 8.x versions of the RHEL derivative of their choice or upgrade from 8.x to 9.x within the same derivative.

The good part is that ELevate is developed with the entire RHEL-based ecosystem in mind, not just Alma, and supports migrating to and from other distributions. In our case, we’ll be using it to migrate from CentOS 7 to Rocky 8. For more information, visit the project’s page.

Step 3.1: Install ELevate

The first step in the upgrade process is installing the “elevate-release” package on your current CentOS 7 system.

sudo yum install http://repo.almalinux.org/elevate/elevate-release-latest-el7.noarch.rpm

Step 3.2: Install Leapp and Migration Data

The migration process is based on a combination of Red Hat’s Leapp, a tool designed to facilitate in-place upgrades of RHEL systems from one major version to another, and a community-created library containing the migration metadata set. So, let’s install them:

sudo yum install leapp-upgrade leapp-data-rocky

When you run the above command, it will install more than 30 extra packages, mostly Python-related dependencies. This is completely expected. Also, you’ll see a prompt asking you to accept the GPG key for Alma’s ELevate repository. Just go ahead and accept it.

Step 3.3: Start Pre-Upgrade Checks

The next step is to start a pre-upgrade check. The command below verifies server compatibility without making any actual changes and creates a “/var/log/leapp/leapp-report.txt” file that contains possible problems and recommended solutions:

sudo leapp preupgrade

Most likely, some of the checks will fail, but there is no room for worry! That’s normal because some tweaks are required in advance.

According to the official documentation, the three commands below solve the issue. Just run them one after the other:

sudo rmmod pata_acpi echo PermitRootLogin yes | sudo tee -a /etc/ssh/sshd_config sudo leapp answer --section remove_pam_pkcs11_module_check.confirm=True

Rerun the pre-upgrade check, and you’ll see a green report confirming everything is in order. This means you’re all set to proceed safely with the upgrade.

sudo leapp preupgrade

Step 3.4: Start the Actual Migration from CentOS 7 to Rocky 8

Run the following command to migrate your CentOS 7 system to Rocky Linux 8.

sudo leapp upgrade

Now’s the perfect time to grab a coffee and settle in – it will take a little while. Once the migration is completed, you’ll be offered to reboot the system. Okay, the moment of truth!

sudo reboot

After restart, you’ll notice a new option called “ELevate-Upgrade-Initramfs” pop up in the GRUB menu. Your computer will pick it up automatically and start on its own in just a few moments. This part calls for a bit of your patience again.

It will be busy working behind the scenes, installing packages, and getting them in order. Just hang tight and give it the time it needs to finish up all its tasks. It’s like baking a cake – waiting is hard, but the result is worth it.

After everything’s wrapped up, your computer will smoothly restart. And guess what? Your screen will proudly show off the GRUB boot options for Rocky 8, sporting the cool name “Green Obsidian.”

At this point, it’s time to give yourself a big pat on the back because, just like that, you’ve successfully transitioned your system from CentOS 7 to Rocky Linux 8. A big congrats from me as well!

Step 4: Check the OS Version (Optional)

To ensure everything’s gone according to plan, why not take a quick peek at the OS version? It’s a great way to double-check and feel good about the update.

cat /etc/redhat-release

Bottom Line

And there you have it, folks! With our meticulously crafted step-by-step guide in hand, migrating from CentOS 7 to Rocky Linux 8 not only sounds like a breeze but actually is one.

Remember, with the end of CentOS 7’s lifecycle looming on June 30, 2024, it’s wise not to wait until the last minute. By following the steps outlined, from backing up your system to executing the actual migration with the help of tools like ELevate and Leapp, you’re setting your server up for a successful transition.

In addition, if your preference leans towards Alma Linux, our guide on migrating to it from CentOS 7 is here.

Lastly, but definitely not least, thank you for your trust in us – it truly means the world! We’d love to hear your feedback or thoughts, so please don’t hesitate to drop them in the comment box below.