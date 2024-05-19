KDE Unveils Frameworks 5.116.0, Here’s What’s New

KDE Frameworks 5.116.0 ships with an updated icons set, TGA support, security updates, and more.
The KDE team unveiled KDE Frameworks 5.116.0, the latest installment in their fifth series of collections of libraries used to develop Qt applications. This release introduces several new features and improvements.

What’s New in KDE Frameworks 5.116.0

The release highlights include updates to the Breeze Icons, including additional icons for various audio formats, and a notable improvement in MIME type handling.

Additionally, adjustments to the CMake modules and KActivitiesStats promise more streamlined processes and bug fixes that enhance performance and stability.

Noteworthy changes include:

  • Breeze Icons: New icons for audio formats like OGG and Vorbis+OGG were introduced, as well as the “audio/vnd.wave” MIME type was included.
  • KCalendarCore: A crucial fix in the Calendar to update the visibility of notebook events.
  • KContacts: Restoration of country detection tests on FreeBSD, alongside a temporary disablement of certain tests that have begun to fail.
  • KIO: Enhancement in path icon-handling ensures a cleaner and more consistent user interface.

Lastly, the KImageFormats library also adds options support for TGA files, which aligns with user requests for broader image format support.

Visit the announcement for more information on KDE Frameworks 5.116.0. As always, rolling release Linux distribution users are expected to be among the first to receive the update in the coming days and weeks.

In light of this, the developers recommend installing KDE Frameworks 5.116.0 using binary packages available for various Linux distributions. For those interested in a hands-on approach, the source code is available for download here.

