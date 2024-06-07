KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 released: Incorporating Breeze Icons improvements, Bluez Qt adjustments, new features, bug fixes, and more.
KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

A month after the previous 6.2.0 release, KDE announced the launch of Frameworks 6.3.0, expanding its collection of addon libraries to Qt and enhancing functionality available to developers across various platforms.

The release, part of KDE’s consistent monthly update strategy, offers new tools and resources in its robust, well-tested suite of 72 libraries under user-friendly licensing terms.

What’s New in KDE Frameworks 6.3.0?

KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 introduces numerous improvements across the board that improve both the performance and the development process, with the most important being:

  • Baloo: Enhancements include non-blocking DBus calls in Baloo.Monitor and several clean-ups in code maintenance.
  • Bluez Qt: Updates include removal of redundant metadata, streamlining project maintenance.
  • Breeze Icons: Updates to resource management and icon generation, including a rollback on a previous fallback setting and better handling of symbolic links.
  • Extra CMake Modules: Developers cross-compiling now have adjusted app template packaging and better error messages when Qt6 paths are not found.
  • KArchive, KAuth, and Others: Multiple libraries have received updates ensuring compatibility without deprecated methods, better integration with Qt 6.7, and enhancements in UI elements.
  • Kirigami: The UI framework has seen significant refinements, including dialog presentation adjustments and icon handling enhancements.
  • KIO: Important fixes in HTTP resuming and other network communication aspects.
  • System and Device Integration: Improved handling of Wayland and NFS4, among other system-level adjustments.
  • KSVG: Enhanced support for fractional scaling to improve visuals on high-resolution displays.
  • KTextEditor: Updates ensure better visibility and functionality within the text editing component, which is crucial for applications like text editors and IDEs.
  • KIconThemes: Now includes fixes for briefly visible mini-windows during icon dialog operations, enhancing UI responsiveness and stability.

For Linux users, the preferred method of accessing KDE Frameworks is via binary packages available for various distributions. The KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 Info Page provides detailed installation guides and source code.

Visit the announcement for more information on all changes.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts