KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 released: Incorporating Breeze Icons improvements, Bluez Qt adjustments, new features, bug fixes, and more.

A month after the previous 6.2.0 release, KDE announced the launch of Frameworks 6.3.0, expanding its collection of addon libraries to Qt and enhancing functionality available to developers across various platforms.

The release, part of KDE’s consistent monthly update strategy, offers new tools and resources in its robust, well-tested suite of 72 libraries under user-friendly licensing terms.

What’s New in KDE Frameworks 6.3.0?

KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 introduces numerous improvements across the board that improve both the performance and the development process, with the most important being:

Baloo : Enhancements include non-blocking DBus calls in Baloo.Monitor and several clean-ups in code maintenance.

: Enhancements include non-blocking DBus calls in Baloo.Monitor and several clean-ups in code maintenance. Bluez Qt : Updates include removal of redundant metadata, streamlining project maintenance.

: Updates include removal of redundant metadata, streamlining project maintenance. Breeze Icons : Updates to resource management and icon generation, including a rollback on a previous fallback setting and better handling of symbolic links.

: Updates to resource management and icon generation, including a rollback on a previous fallback setting and better handling of symbolic links. Extra CMake Modules : Developers cross-compiling now have adjusted app template packaging and better error messages when Qt6 paths are not found.

: Developers cross-compiling now have adjusted app template packaging and better error messages when Qt6 paths are not found. KArchive, KAuth, and Others : Multiple libraries have received updates ensuring compatibility without deprecated methods, better integration with Qt 6.7, and enhancements in UI elements.

: Multiple libraries have received updates ensuring compatibility without deprecated methods, better integration with Qt 6.7, and enhancements in UI elements. Kirigami : The UI framework has seen significant refinements, including dialog presentation adjustments and icon handling enhancements.

: The UI framework has seen significant refinements, including dialog presentation adjustments and icon handling enhancements. KIO : Important fixes in HTTP resuming and other network communication aspects.

: Important fixes in HTTP resuming and other network communication aspects. System and Device Integration : Improved handling of Wayland and NFS4, among other system-level adjustments.

: Improved handling of Wayland and NFS4, among other system-level adjustments. KSVG : Enhanced support for fractional scaling to improve visuals on high-resolution displays.

: Enhanced support for fractional scaling to improve visuals on high-resolution displays. KTextEditor : Updates ensure better visibility and functionality within the text editing component, which is crucial for applications like text editors and IDEs.

: Updates ensure better visibility and functionality within the text editing component, which is crucial for applications like text editors and IDEs. KIconThemes: Now includes fixes for briefly visible mini-windows during icon dialog operations, enhancing UI responsiveness and stability.

For Linux users, the preferred method of accessing KDE Frameworks is via binary packages available for various distributions. The KDE Frameworks 6.3.0 Info Page provides detailed installation guides and source code.

Visit the announcement for more information on all changes.