KDE Gear 24.05 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

The KDE Gear 24.05 app collection has been released with new features in Dolphin, Elisa, Kdenlive, and NeoChat.

KDE Gear, a comprehensive suite of applications developed by the KDE project, has launched its latest iteration, Gear 24.05, a range of tools from file managers to video editors, integrated into the Plasma desktop environment.

This update comes just three months after the previous major 24.02 release. It introduces significant upgrades to existing applications and adds new ones to its roster, ensuring users have access to a more robust software suite.

KDE Gear 24.05 Highlights

Dolphin, KDE’s file manager, is noteworthy among the updates. It now features enhanced animations that make navigating files and folders more intuitive, providing visual feedback when performing actions like dragging and dropping.

They are complemented by more detailed information displays for files, including modification times and file origins, especially in the recently used and trash folders.

Kdenlive, KDE’s video editing software, has also seen exciting updates. The addition of Group Effects allows users to apply effects to multiple clips simultaneously, speeding up the editing process. Furthermore, an offline AI-powered tool now assists in translating subtitles, expanding the accessibility and reach of users’ videos.

Itinerary, the travel assistant app, has expanded its features to show more details about travel amenities such as WiFi and air conditioning, which are crucial for planning. Additionally, Itinerary now supports Transitous, a community-driven public transport routing service, which is free and privacy-respecting.

Among the new apps, Francis stands out by promoting productivity through the Pomodoro technique, encouraging users to take breaks at regular intervals to maintain focus and efficiency. Kalm, another addition, offers guided breathing exercises to help users reduce stress.

NeoChat and Tokodon have both introduced features enhancing user interaction; NeoChat now includes capabilities for scanning PDFs for travel-related data, while Tokodon has improved the social media engagement experience on the Mastodon network by enabling separate windows for new posts.

Lastly, Elisa, a KDE music player, now lets users toggle between list and grid views, enhancing the music listening experience. Other applications, such as Ark file archiver and Akregator RSS reader, also received updates, improving file management and RSS feed reading, respectively.

Most of the KDE Gear 24.05’s apps will soon be available on Flathub and Snap Store. Additionally, rolling release distributions can expect the app collection in their respective distro’s repositories in the coming days and weeks.

For more information on all novelties, visit the release announcement.