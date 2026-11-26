The MariaDB Foundation has announced the general availability of MariaDB 13.1, the latest stable rolling release of its open-source relational database server, along with the first release candidate of the upcoming MariaDB 13.2 series.

One key change is the introduction of the DENY statement, also known as negative grants. It allows database administrators to explicitly prohibit certain privileges while granting broader permissions. A denial takes precedence over existing and later grants, simplifying access control in complex database environments.

MySQL compatibility has been extended as well with support for the -> and ->> JSON operators, lessening the need to rewrite queries when migrating applications from MySQL. The JSON_TABLE() function now supports returning nested JSON objects and arrays within individual columns.

Moreover, database administrators can now use automatic range partitioning. A new INTERVAL clause enables MariaDB to create partitions as incoming data requires, eliminating the need to add partitions manually.

On the storage engine side, InnoDB gains more granular control over adaptive hash indexing at table and index levels, optional table-level locking for full-table scans, and configurable warnings for tablespaces nearing a specified capacity.

MariaDB 13.1 also provides an Optimizer Context Recorder, letting developers capture query optimization data and replay it on another server instance for troubleshooting.

Other changes include improved Oracle compatibility, dedicated vector index metadata, and improvements to the mariadb-dump backup utility.

An important change for existing deployments is that the utf8 character set alias now maps to utf8mb4 instead of utf8mb3 , enabling full Unicode character support by default.

At the same time, MariaDB 13.2.1 has entered the release candidate stage, introducing the MySQL-compatible ANY_VALUE() function, conditional aggregation through the SQL-standard FILTER clause, atomic CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE operations, and support for pluggable aggregate functions.

The upcoming release also further extends the MEMORY storage engine with BLOB support and introduces semi-synchronous replication for InnoDB-based binary logging.

Users who prefer a long-term maintenance cycle can continue using MariaDB 12.3 LTS, while those interested in the latest stable features can switch to MariaDB 13.1. The 13.2 release candidate is intended for testing, not production deployments.

For more information, see the official announcement or refer to the MariaDB 13.1.2 release notes for a complete list of changes.