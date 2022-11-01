Linux Lite 6.2 Brings Improvements to Its 6.x Series

The lightweight Ubuntu-based Linux distribution Linux Lite has released version 6.2, including UI enhancements and an updated package base.

Linux Lite is a free and open-source Ubuntu-based Linux distro that includes the Xfce desktop environment. As the name implies, it is a lightweight Linux distro ideal for people with older hardware.

In other words, even on an old machine, it performs most everyday operations quickly and without stability issues.

Linux Lite 6.2 is here as a continuation of the 6.x series, exactly five months after the release of the major 6.0 version. So let’s have a look at what has changed.

What’s New in Linux Lite 6.2

In terms of the distribution basis, there are no significant changes from the preceding 6.0 version. In both 6.0 and 6.2, Linux Lite is still based on Ubuntu 22.04, with the desktop environment using Xfce 4.16 and the Materia GTK theme.

It should be noted, however, that the Papirus icon theme has been updated to its latest version, providing a rich collection for just about any app you can think of. In addition, the Materia GTK theme has also been updated, giving the distro a fresh and modern look.

The in-house built upgrade application, Lite Upgrade, has seen several revisions. A new end dialogue is included, and the Lite Upgrade now includes the most recent, stable version of LibreOffice.

As previously stated, Linux Lite is based on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). However, the OpenShot Video Editor has been broken in Jammy. As a result, it has been replaced in Linux Lite 6.2 by Shotcut, another popular video editing software.

Under the hood, Linux Lite 6.2, as in the previous 6.0 version, features the Linux kernel 5.15. In addition, several applications have been updated, including Google Chrome 107, Thunderbird 102.2, and LibreOffice 7.3.6.

The other most notable changes are some added new wallpapers, an updated Help Manual, and the fact that the Linux Lite hardware database now contains over 75,000 queries. Of course, this release also includes the usual bug fixes.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Linux Lite 6.2.

Download

By clicking on the button below, you can directly download the installation ISO image.

If you are writing the ISO to a USB after downloading the installation ISO image file, the Etcher tool has proven reliable.