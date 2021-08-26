OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0 Released with Many Improvements

OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0 comes with the all necessary tools a user needs to create exclusive videos for online sharing channels like YouTube.

OpenShot is a free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows. It is a very easy to use video editor that surprises its users with the power it has. Key features include video effects, audio waveforms, title editing, 3D animations, multi-lingual and desktop integration.

The interface is quite simple and offers everything you need in a video editing app. The user can switch easily between the Advanced and Simple views depending upon the information which is needed to be seen at any time on the screen by anyone. Apart from this, the users can customize this interface to suit their needs.

What’s New in OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0

I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Jonathan Thomas, creator of OpenShot Video Editor

Above all, for the first time ever, OpenShot now includes computer-vision / AI video effects.

Stabilization is now included by default in OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0. It was one of the most requested features ever. Another new feature is Object Detection. It identifies all objects in a scene, and allows you to draw boxes around certain types of objects or add text labels above each object.

A total of 9 new audio effects have been added, many of which are based on implementations from the JUCE audio library that libopenshot-audio is based on.

One of the historically weakest areas in OpenShot has been the control of timeline scale and general timeline usability, scrolling, panning, and zooming. OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0 introduced a new feature named Zoom Slider. It previews the entire timeline, drawing a tiny representation of every single clip, transition, and track, including which ones are selected. In addition, it allows the user to adjust which part of the timeline they are interested in viewing.

Transform mode has been completely overhauled, and contains a ton of polish. Resizing, rotating, scaling, positioning, and shearing have never been easier.

Another feature that has been frequently requested is improved snapping. OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0 now has the ability to snap while trimming the edges of clips, making it much easier to align the edges of clips on different tracks.

Last but not least, the new OpenShot version comes with some very big improvements on performance, especially related to threading and CPU usage.

For additional information about all novelties in OpenShot 2.6.0, you can refer to the project’s release announcement.

Download

OpenShot Video Editor is available for download on Linux, macOS, and Windows as an AppImage. AppImage requires no installation. Just download the AppImage file from the project’s website, right click on it to bring up the context menu, and choose “Properties”. Make the file executable as shown on the image below.

Next just double-click on the AppImage file, and OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0 will start.