Linux Lite Celebrates 12 Years with 7.0 ‘Galena’ Release

Meet Linux Lite 7.0 'Galena,' now rebased on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, packed with XFCE 4.18, Linux kernel 6.8, and more.

Linux Lite, a user-friendly operating system based on Ubuntu known for its lightweight architecture and simplicity, has just released its latest version 7.0, codenamed ‘Galena.’ This release is particularly special as it celebrates Linux Lite’s 12th anniversary—congratulations on this milestone! Now, let’s take a look at what’s new.

Linux Lite 7.0 Highlights

The latest update brings a visual refresh to its interface elements. Linux Lite 7.0 features the sleek ‘Materia’ window theme paired with the ‘Papirus’ icon theme and ‘Roboto Regular’ font, providing a clean and modern aesthetic that appeals to both new and seasoned users.

The big difference, however, is that unlike the previous release of Linux Lite 6.6 in September, which used XFCE 4.16, the latest version now features the more recent XFCE 4.18 desktop environment.

Linux Lite 7.0 XFCE 4.18 Desktop

In light of this, Thunar, the file manager, has been upgraded to version 4.18.8. This update introduces a practical Split View feature that enhances productivity by allowing users to manage files more efficiently across dual panes.

Moreover, new users will be greeted with updated installation slides, making the setup process more informative and visually appealing. Meanwhile, minor tweaks to the ‘Lite Welcome’ screen ensure users can easily access important settings and updates right from the start.

Linux Lite 7.0 is based on the sturdy foundation of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and includes several key software updates:

Kernel: Upgraded to version 6.8.0-31, with additional custom kernels available from the Linux Lite Repository.

Upgraded to version 6.8.0-31, with additional custom kernels available from the Linux Lite Repository. Applications: The suite includes updated versions of major applications such as Google Chrome 125, Thunderbird 115.11, LibreOffice 7.6.7, VLC 3.0.20, and GIMP 2.10.36.

Here is the time to mention that despite being based on Ubuntu 24.04, Linux Lite 7.0 has dropped Snap support. Given the less-than-favorable reception of this Ubuntu-specific software distribution system, this is viewed as a positive development.

Flatpak support isn’t included by default, but you can easily add it by running the sudo apt install flatpak command.

It is also important to note that Linux Lite 7.0 supports UEFI firmware, which is becoming increasingly common in newer computers. However, due to potential compatibility issues, users are advised to disable Secure Boot for a smoother installation experience.

Are you using Windows and not sure if your hardware uses UEFI or the older legacy BIOS? Just type msinfo in Windows Search and check the ‘BIOS Mode’ in System Information to identify your firmware type.

Refer to the announcement for detailed information about all changes. Linux Lite 7.0 can be downloaded as a 2.8 GB file from here, suitable for installation via DVD or USB, ensuring accessibility for users on various devices.