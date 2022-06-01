Linux Lite 6.0 Comes with Updated Window Theme, Accessibility Improvements

The lightweight Linux distribution Linux Lite has released version 6.0, including enhancements and bug fixes.

Linux Lite is a Linux distro based on Ubuntu that includes the ultra-lightweight Xfce desktop environment. As the name implies, it is a lightweight Linux distro that is ideal for people who have older hardware.

On top of that, the distro is also loaded with lightweight apps which ensure smooth workflow. So, even on an old machine, Linux Lite performs most everyday operations quickly and without stability issues.

The new major version Linux Light 6.0, is now available for download and usage, based on the newest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release. First, let’s look at what’s new.

Linux Lite 6.0 Highlights

The most significant change in Linux Light 6.0 after booting and logging in for the first time is the new default window theme, Materia. It is a constantly updated theme that supports GTK 2, GTK 3, GTK 4, GNOME Shell, Budgie, Cinnamon, MATE, Xfce, LightDM, GDM, etc. On top of that, the Materia theme comes in both Light and Dark variants.

The following vital point is that Linux Lite 6.0 pays special attention to those with impairments.

We’ll start with a specially added onboard keyboard. So, if your hardware lacks a port or you have problems typing on a real keyboard, you will be pleasantly surprised by this feature.

Moving on, you now have the screen reader app, Orca. It is a free and open-source screen reader from the GNOME project for those who are blind or visually impaired. Orca facilitates application access by utilizing various mixes of speech synthesis and braille.

Last but not least, the ability to zoom on the desktop pleased us the most during the Linux Light 6.0 tests. With the key combination “Left Alt + Mouse Scroll-wheel,” you can zoom in any area you want on your entire desktop.

We can only say that we wholeheartedly support the idea that more and more Linux distros should follow suit by assisting folks who are having difficulty using a computer.

Another intriguing change in Linux Lite 6.0 is the choice to replace Firefox as the default browser with Google Chrome.

We’ve all heard about the highly contentious decision made by Ubuntu developers for version 22.04 to include the Firefox browser as a Snap package in the distribution. Unfortunately, there are two significant issues with this. You get a noticeably slower browser and lose the ability to install GNOME extensions through it.

Because Linux Lite 6.0 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, replacing Firefox with Google Chrome as the default browser appears to be the most reasonable approach. Even more so when it comes to a Linux distro that prioritizes speed and simplicity.

Of course, Firefox is still available to download and install via the Lite Software app, but it will install as a Snap package, so expect extra bloat and slowdowns.

The System Monitoring Center application has also received improvements in this release. It provides information on your CPU, RAM, disk, network, and GPU. You also get tools and information for Performance, Processes, Startup, Services, and System in a single, easy-to-use, highly flexible application.

Linux Lite 6.0 features the Linux 5.15 kernel and utilizes Xfce 4.16 desktop environment. In addition, several applications have also been updated, the most noteworthy of which are:

Chrome: 102.0

Thunderbird: 91.9

LibreOffice: 7.2.7

VLC: 3.0.16

Gimp: 2.10.30

For detailed information about all changes in Linux Lite 6.0, you can refer to the release announcement.

Download

Although Linux Lite is free to download, the distribution also offers a “Pay What You Can” digital download strategy. It is, however, entirely optional. You can enter a value of “0” to obtain the download link.

Of course, if you have the means, we encourage you to make a small payment to this excellent Linux distribution.

If you are writing the ISO to a USB after downloading the installation ISO image file, the Etcher tool has proven reliable.