New LibreELEC 10.0.4 Release Brings Kodi v19.5 to Users

Get the best of Kodi with the new LibreELEC 10.0.4 release, now featuring Kodi v19.5 for an improved user experience.

LibreELEC is a lightweight, open-source operating system designed to run Kodi, a famous media center software. It is based on Linux and aimed to be easy to install and use, making it a popular choice for users who want to set up a media center on their Raspberry Pi devices or home PCs.

The OS provides a simple and stable platform for running Kodi, regularly updated to ensure users have access to the latest features. In addition, with LibreELEC, users can easily stream and organize their media content from a single, easy-to-use interface, including movies, TV shows, music, and more.

Today, the LibreELEC team has just released a new version of their popular media center operating system – LibreELEC 10.0.4. So let’s see what’s new.

LibreELEC 10.0.4 Highlights

LibreELEC 10.0.4

The main news in this new release is that now LibreELEC users can take advantage of the latest stable version of Kodi, “Matrix” 19.5, released just three weeks ago. It is not so much focused on implementing new features but mostly on bug fixes and backports.

Since LibreELEC is widely used mainly on Raspberry Pi devices, let’s see what has changed there. First, users should be aware that the LibreELEC 10 series does not support the Raspberry Pi 0 and 1 devices. Furthermore, LibreELEC 10.x’s new video pipeline does not support enhanced HEVC software decoding. So, if HEVC video playback is important to you, stick with LibreELEC 9.2 or consider upgrading to a Raspberry Pi 4.

However, if you own a Raspberry Pi 4 or Raspberry Pi 400 with LibreELEC 10.0.4, you get the following:

HDMI output up to 4kp60

H264 and H265 HW decoding

HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)

HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)

Hardware deinterlacing support (PVR/DVD)

10/12bit video output

Finally, in LibreELEC 10.0.4, the Raspberry Pi “hdmi_mode,” “hdmi_group,” and “hdmi_edid_file” config.txt options are no longer used.

Users of LibreELEC 10.x will automatically receive an update to the new 10.0.4 release. However, LibreELEC 9.2 installations are not automatically updated, and users must update the software manually by following the steps outlined here.

You can check out the project’s download section to get LibreELEC 10.0.4 for your hardware. For more about all novelties, you can refer to the official announcement.