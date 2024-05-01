LibreELEC 12.0 Shifts to 64-bit on Raspberry Pi 4 and 5

LibreELEC, a purpose-built OS designed specifically for running Kodi, has launched its latest version, LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0. This new release introduces Kodi 21.0 and brings updates to enhance user experience on various devices, particularly with a shift towards 64-bit architecture for models like Raspberry Pi 4 and 5.

For users upgrading from LibreELEC 11, it is crucial to reinstall Widevine DRM if they wish to continue using copy-protected video add-ons such as those for Prime Video and Netflix.

This step is necessary due to the changes in the new version’s architecture. It’s also important to note that automatic updates from LibreELEC 11.0 will not occur automatically, requiring users to initiate this process manually.

Furthermore, installations from versions earlier than LibreELEC 10.0 will need a clean install, mainly due to the integration of Python 3 since Kodi 19.

Among the technical updates, the Linux kernel has been bumped to version 6.6.28. However, the release is not without its challenges. Notably, devices like the Allwinner OrangePi Win are currently facing unresolved compatibility issues.

For Raspberry Pi users, adjustments in the configuration may be necessary to maintain audio-visual sync for 50/60fps H264 hardware decoding. Additionally, for those utilizing x86_64 hardware, LibreELEC has introduced a “Generic-legacy” image option that supports older X11 graphics stacks, beneficial for older hardware or for those needing NVIDIA GPU support.

LibreELEC 12 also resumes support for Amlogic devices like the S905 and S912 series, improving HEVC playback and HDR performance. However, certain limitations remain, particularly for newer Amlogic models, where it is recommended to maintain the original Android installations for better performance due to driver limitations.

Lastly, for anyone planning to upgrade, it is highly recommended that they first back up their current setup. LibreELEC does not support downgrades, and the transition to newer versions can present challenges, especially for those not already on LibreELEC 10 or newer.

You can check the project’s download section to get LibreELEC 12 for your hardware. The release announcement provides more about all novelties.