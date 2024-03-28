Team Kodi Announces Retirement of Their Ubuntu PPA

As Team Kodi PPA retires, the focus shifts to Flatpak to deliver stable and nightly Kodi builds to more Linux users.

In a surprising turn of events for Ubuntu users and Kodi enthusiasts alike, the official Team Kodi Personal Package Archive (PPA) has been officially retired.

For years, the Team Kodi PPA has been the go-to source for Ubuntu users seeking the latest and most unmodified Kodi media center software versions. The decision to retire the PPA comes in response to the evolving landscape of Linux software deployment, with a noticeable shift towards packaged deployments and containers.

However, every end is the beginning of something new. In this case, Team Kodi is embracing Flatpak as a technology that promises a more streamlined and efficient approach to software delivery. This shift is not just a change but an opportunity to enhance the Kodi experience for a wider range of Linux distributions.

By adopting Flatpak, they aim to provide a “pure” Kodi application experience across a broader range of Linux distributions than was possible with the strongly Ubuntu-focused PPA.

This transition, however, has its challenges. The devs acknowledge that considerable work is ahead to bring the Flatpak builds to the same level of stability and availability as the PPA provided, including stable releases and nightly builds.

For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, building Kodi from source remains an option, a common practice across many Linux distributions. Team Kodi is open to feedback from its users to improve the installation process, documentation, and overall user experience during this transition period.

For more details, refer to the announcement.