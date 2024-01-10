New Year, New Kodi: Nexus 20.3 Brings Enhancements and Fixes

Kodi 20.3 "Nexus" debuts with bug fixes and backports; no new features, but essential updates included.

Among the self-hosted media enthusiasts, Kodi stands as a prominent figure. It’s a free and open-source media player, famous for its ability to support many media formats and sources, coupled with a user-friendly interface and extensive customization options.

Its latest release, Kodi 20.3 “Nexus,” developed by the Kodi Foundation, brings another dose of fixes that will please those looking to organize and access their media collections from various devices.

The newest version, Kodi 20.3 “Nexus,” may not introduce groundbreaking features but significantly enhances the user experience with some fixes and refinements.

The release focuses on squashing bugs and stabilizing the platform, ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience. Here are the highlights of the new edition:

Estuary Enhancements : The default skin, Estuary, has seen various fixes, including improvements in the focus position of home categories and the alignment of counter labels.

: The default skin, Estuary, has seen various fixes, including improvements in the focus position of home categories and the alignment of counter labels. Game/Retroplayer Fixes : The issue of controllers not being correctly assigned to game ports has been addressed for Android users. Windows users with 10-bit displays will no longer face blue/pink washed-out colors.

: The issue of controllers not being correctly assigned to game ports has been addressed for Android users. Windows users with 10-bit displays will no longer face blue/pink washed-out colors. General Improvements : Kodi 20.3 “Nexus” resolves several known issues, including a DVD playback fix for unmounted drives, a solution for infinite loops in CPluginFile, and rectifying memory leaks in context menus.

: Kodi 20.3 “Nexus” resolves several known issues, including a DVD playback fix for unmounted drives, a solution for infinite loops in CPluginFile, and rectifying memory leaks in context menus. Music Library : The music library can now automatically recover from interrupted cleaning processes.

: The music library can now automatically recover from interrupted cleaning processes. Platform-Specific Fixes: Each platform, from Android to Windows, has received specific attention, addressing issues like audio sync, playback failures, and crashes.

As a point release, this update can be seamlessly installed over any existing Kodi 20.x installation. However, it’s recommended firstly to back up existing user data as a precaution, especially when upgrading from a significantly older version.

Lastly, note that Kodi 20.3 “Nexus” deployment varies across platforms. Android users are experiencing a staged rollout to receive the latest release as an update over the next week.

Check out the project’s download section to get Kodi for your hardware. For more about all novelties, you can refer to the release announcement.