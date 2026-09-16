Krita 5.3.4 and 6.0.4 Are Out with Android and Qt 6 Updates

Krita has released versions 5.3.4 and 6.0.4 of its free and open-source digital painting application, bringing bug fixes and improvements, along with video export support on Android.

As with the previous 5.3 and 6.0 releases, both versions come from the same source code. Krita 5.3.4 is built with Qt 5, while Krita 6.0.4 uses Qt 6. Their feature sets are largely identical, but the Qt 6 version adds Wayland support on Linux, including the Wayland Color Management protocol and HDR.

One major user-facing addition is on Android. Krita can now render animations and export timelapses created with its recorder, bringing video export to the mobile version. The release also fixes problems adding resource bundles and other resources on Android.

Krita 5.3.4 Digital Painting App

The recorder received several fixes across platforms. Exporting a recording with missing frames should now work correctly, and an issue causing the recorder to interfere with drawing tools has been resolved. Krita will also prevent recording images that exceed its supported size limits.

Moreover, Krita 5.3.4 and 6.0.4 fix problems opening large EXR files, incorrect layer thumbnail scaling when display scaling is enabled, and channel flags when converting an image to another color space.

Several crashes have been addressed, including a rare Windows crash when creating a new image while holding a key, a crash caused by Python plugins specifying an invalid action path, potential crashes involving certain fonts, and a crash triggered by the First Frame shortcut when working with a file containing a linked audio track.

Touch handling also fixes native gestures being reset after configuration changes. Krita will no longer display a warning about active global selection masks when exporting a file.

The bundled Comic Manager plugin gets fixes for several memory leaks and improvements to EPUB export. Android supporters also gain access to the latest SK3 pencil resource bundle, alongside the earlier SK1 and SK2 bundles.

Another notable change is the removal of Krita’s GIMP XCF import plugin. According to the developers, the plugin depended on an unmaintained third-party library that had multiple security issues.

For additional details, see the announcement. Krita 5.3.4 and 6.0.4 are available now from the project’s website.

On macOS, Krita 5.3.4 raises the minimum supported operating system from macOS 10.14 Mojave to macOS 10.15 Catalina. Linux users can download 64-bit AppImages for both 5.3.4 and 6.0.4, while Windows builds are available as 64-bit installers and portable packages. The project no longer provides 32-bit Windows builds.

Finally, keep in mind that the two releases differ on some platforms. Krita 5.3.4 is available for Android, where the application is still considered beta and intended for tablets. Krita 6.0.4, however, is not yet functional on Android, so the project does not provide Android APKs for that version.