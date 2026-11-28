The upcoming KDE Plasma 6.9 desktop will offer individual Bluetooth battery readings, improved multi-monitor configuration, and configurable touchpad delays.

KDE developers have shared another round of improvements planned for the upcoming Plasma 6.9 desktop environment, scheduled for release in late February.

Plasma’s Bluetooth widget will gain support for displaying separate battery levels for devices with multiple batteries, such as wireless earbuds, showing the charge of each earbud and its charging case individually.

Multi-monitor users also get an improvement. The display configuration overlay, accessible by connecting an external monitor or pressing Meta+P , will offer better options for setups with three or more screens.

On the input side, Plasma 6.9 will introduce configurable delays for reactivating the touchpad after typing or using a TrackPoint. Mouse settings will also let users adjust the rotation of movement axes to accommodate pointing devices used at an angle.

Moreover, Plasma’s on-screen keyboard is gaining a dedicated emoji input mode for both desktop and mobile use.

Other desktop changes include a redesigned Qt Quick-based File Associations settings page and a new option to create files and folders directly from desktop folder context menus, matching Dolphin’s behavior.

It’s also worth noting that the Peek at Desktop effect will move windows toward their nearest screen corners. XWayland scaling controls for high-DPI displays will move to System Settings’ Legacy X11 App Support page.

Lastly, Discover will display applications faster on distributions using PackageKit and correctly handle repair requests following failed offline updates. Developers have also addressed a recurring KRunner crash triggered by prolonged text input.

For more details, see KDE’s latest weekly development report.