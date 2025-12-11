KDE Gear 25.12 Apps Collection Delivers Holiday Updates Across Apps and Tools

KDE has released Gear 25.12, a holiday-season update that brings improvements across its applications and tools. Here’s what’s more important to note.

Itinerary receives one of the largest updates, adding more extractors for railway companies and events, along with automatic location detection for trip planning. The app now displays altitude during travel and includes a built-in currency converter, making it more useful on the move.

System tooling also sees progress. KJournald expands its capabilities by supporting loading user units in the log browser, giving users clearer insight into systemd activity without relying on command-line navigation.

Dolphin file manager introduces small but meaningful changes, ensuring trashed temporary folders no longer clutter the user’s home trash and adding a convenient option to hide files or folders directly from the context menu.

The Kate text editor continues to evolve, with the update improving Git integration by showing recent branch activity and enhancing navigation in the Quick Open dialog. Bracketed paste support when piping text to the terminal adds further convenience for advanced workflows.

Photos gains a redesigned set of touch gestures for zooming, dragging, and swiping, along with a new crop tool for editing. On mobile, slideshow mode provides a simpler way to browse images.

Long-standing applications are also included in the release. Konqueror improves PDF export quality, while Falkon introduces a straightforward toggle to enable or disable its ad blocker.

NeoChat receives usability and Matrix support upgrades. A new keyboard shortcuts page offers a clear reference for navigation commands, and improved handling of Matrix extensions enhances Jitsi meeting integration by showing meeting status and permissions.

For more information, see the announcement. KDE Gear 25.12 apps collection tarballs can be downloaded from the source info page, as the full changelog provides a deeper dive into the update.

Most KDE Gear 25.12 apps will soon be available on Flathub and Snap Store. Rolling release distributions can expect the app collection to be added to their respective distros’ repositories in the coming days and weeks.