KaOS Linux 2024.05 Released, Here’s What’s New

Two months after the previous 2024.03 version, KaOS, a rolling-release and KDE-centric Linux distro betting on the XFS file system released its brand-new 2024.05 ISO. It introduces a more intuitive Plasma desktop, upgraded applications supporting Qt6, and various system-based updates.

Of course, the main focus is on the latest and greatest in the KDE ecosystem. In light of this, Kaos 2024.05 offers the latest versions of Plasma 6.0.5, KDE Gear 24.05, and Frameworks 6.2.0, all built on Qt 6.7.1, promising a smoother and more robust desktop experience.

Notably, the latest KDE Gear 24.05 offers enhanced functionality in Dolphin, such as more informative insights into folders and streamlined access to recent files and folders.

Additionally, Itinerary, KDE’s digital travel assistant that prioritizes protecting your privacy, has been upgraded to provide detailed information on train and coach amenities, which benefits travelers with specific needs.

Various applications, including Gcompris, Calligra, KWave, and Kaffeine, are now Qt6-ready, aligning with the latest frameworks. System updates have introduced Python 3.11, a Glib2 2.80 stack, and a kernel update to Linux 6.8.11, ensuring a cutting-edge operating environment.

KaOS 2024.05

KaOS 2024.05 also includes experimental support for Bcachefs, a new copy-on-write file system, providing an innovative storage solution still in its early stages. Additionally, a shift from VLC to phonon-mpv for the sound backend marks a full transition to Qt6, enhancing the system’s audio handling capabilities.

Significant strides have also been made in system configuration and accessibility. The display manager SDDM 0.20.0 now supports Wayland mode, a step towards moving away from X11. For new users, the Croeso tool offers a friendly configuration interface right after installation, helping adjust common settings and enhancing the initial setup experience.

Furthermore, the Calamares installer has been updated to automate partitioning with support for all popular filesystems, making manual partitioning unnecessary for most users. For maintenance, the new Kjournald tool provides an easier way to view system logs through a user-friendly GUI, improving problem-solving and system monitoring.

Lastly, to streamline and modernize, the new ISO has removed the kernel mode setting for all graphics cards, significantly reducing its size by about 700 Mb. Additionally, support for GTK2 has been discontinued, with Ardour moving to an internal toolkit in its latest version.

Please refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.

Being a rolling-release Linux distro, those who have already installed KaOS do not need to reinstall; a regular “sudo pacman -Syu” will always give you the latest. For the rest, opting for a fresh install, you can download the ISO image from here.