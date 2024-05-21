KDE Plasma 6.0.5 May’s Bugfix Release is Here

A month after the release of Plasma 6.0.4, the KDE team has rolled out a new update for KDE Plasma 6, version 6.0.5. It enhances user experience by squashing bugs and refining the system’s functionality.

This latest release introduces a slew of bug fixes and new translations, aiming to bolster the stability and efficiency of the Plasma desktop environment. Additionally, it should be noted that this is the final release in the 6.0 series, with the 6.1 release scheduled for mid-next month.

Noteworthy fixes include enhancements to the “Dr. Konqi” crash handler to prevent it from running too frequently and improvements to the “Wallpaper of the Day” feature, allowing users to drag preview images seamlessly in the latest Qt 6.7 framework.

Key Updates in Plasma 6.0.5

Bluedevil: A resolution for the launchState setting issue, ensuring smoother device connections.

A resolution for the setting issue, ensuring smoother device connections. Discover: Enhanced handling of Flatpak installations, preventing errors related to null pointer exceptions and improving file recognition processes.

Enhanced handling of Flatpak installations, preventing errors related to null pointer exceptions and improving file recognition processes. Notifier and Network Management: Adjustments to online status detection, promoting more accurate network responses.

Adjustments to online status detection, promoting more accurate network responses. KScreen and Screen Locking: Enhancements to screen orientation and management, including fixes for screen locking on Wayland.

The release also addresses numerous backend improvements across the board:

Compositor and Backend Systems: Significant updates have been made to the DRM and Wayland protocols, including color space adaptations and improvements in handling the cursor and swapchains.

Significant updates have been made to the DRM and Wayland protocols, including color space adaptations and improvements in handling the cursor and swapchains. Interface Enhancements: Fixes to the OSD (On-Screen Display) and system monitor widgets ensure better user interactions and data display.

Fixes to the OSD (On-Screen Display) and system monitor widgets ensure better user interactions and data display. Plasma Workspace and System Settings: Several UI tweaks, including adjustments to icon sizes and system tray settings, have been made to create a more intuitive user interface.

Dr. Konqi, the system’s integrated debugger, has seen many improvements, such as better backtrace generation and error handling, which reduce crashes and enhance the debugging process.

Moreover, Plasma 6.0.5 brings critical fixes for various plugins and components affecting screen management, plugin functionality, and overall system reliability. These include:

KWin: Adjustments to the window manager ensure better handling of virtual screens and compositor functions.

Adjustments to the window manager ensure better handling of virtual screens and compositor functions. Screen Casting and Screenshots: Updates to screencasting plugins and screenshot tools have been made to optimize performance and compatibility across different setups.

For more details on what’s new in Plasma 6.0.5, visit the release announcement or look at the full changelog.

It is important to note that availability may vary depending on the distribution. Still, as usual, users of rolling releases, such as Arch, openSUSE Tumbleweed, etc., can anticipate being among the first to receive the Plasma 6.0.5 update.