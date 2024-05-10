KDE Frameworks 6.2.0 Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE rolls out Frameworks 6.2.0, packed with essential updates and new features for Qt developers.

A month after the previous 6.1.0 release, KDE announced the launch of Frameworks 6.2.0, the latest update to its suite of 72 add-on libraries built on top of the Qt framework.

The latest iteration introduces many updates across its libraries, emphasizing bug fixes, performance improvements, and modernized code bases to streamline development processes. Significant changes include:

Attica , a Qt library implementing the Open Collaboration Services API, has seen multiple refinements, such as modernizing code to use unique_ptr for private class members and removing unused functions.

Baloo file indexing now ensures better stability by preventing potential lock file corruption and addressing a long-standing bug.

file indexing now ensures better stability by preventing potential lock file corruption and addressing a long-standing bug. Breeze Icons adds new icons to represent better media types like “audio/ogg” and “audio/vnd.wave,” and improvements also have been made to existing icons’ scalability and color issues.

KIO (Input/Output), a core component providing network transparent access to files and data, has received updates to improve file operations handling and enhance the file dialog functionalities.

The update also includes numerous minor fixes and documentation updates that contribute to the overall stability and usability of the KDE Frameworks.

Of course, the changes in the new release are not just limited to enhancements in functionalities but also include important bug fixes like:

KFileItemActions now properly order actions between separators, preventing interface clutter.

OverlayDrawer in Kirigami has been refined to improve UI transitions and visual hierarchy management.

has been refined to improve UI transitions and visual hierarchy management. Critical updates in KTextEditor address issues related to cursor navigation and performance with multiple cursors in a large line, ensuring smoother text editing experiences.

KDE offers several methods for developers looking to get their hands on the new Frameworks 6.2.0. Linux users can download binary packages when they arrive in their respective distributions’ repos in the coming days and weeks.

Detailed instructions are also available for those who prefer compiling from the source. However, to successfully build KDE Frameworks 6.2.0, you must have installed Qt 6.5.0. Keep this in mind.

Visit the announcement for more information on all changes.