StarLite 5 Is a Linux Tablet Powered by Intel Alder Lake N200

StarLite 5, a Linux-powered tablet with a 12.5-inch screen and Intel N200 CPU, is now available for pre-order. The price starts at $498.

Star Labs stands out as a visionary company with an unwavering focus on Linux-powered solutions. Guided by a passion for open-source principles, the company empowers users to embrace customization, security, and performance through its diverse lineup of devices.

As the demand for versatile and Linux-powered tablets continues to rise, the StarLite 5 steps onto the stage with a bold statement of intent.

Combining the flexibility and customization options of the Linux operating system with the sheer horsepower of the Intel N200 CPU, the StarLite 5 tablet promises an experience that caters to both casual users and tech enthusiasts alike.

StarLite 5 Highlights

StarLite 5 Linux Tablet

StarLite 5 tablet is powered by Intel Alder Lake N200 1GHz quad-core CPU (Turbo Boost up to 3.70GHz), equipped with 16GB of 4800MHz LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB Gen3 PCIe SSD (up to 2TB optional), Intel UHD Graphics, and 12.5-inch (2880x1920px) 3K touchscreen display.

The device has a built-in 38Wh battery providing up to 12 hours of run time and comes with a 65 watts USB-C power adapter that can plug into either of the two USB ports.

In addition, the device has two (rear and front) 2K cameras, dual digital microphone, and stereo speakers.

Connectivity-wise, the tablet supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, has 2 x USB-C 3.2 ports, a Micro HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack.

Optionally, the device can be ordered with a detachable backlit keyboard (+$101) with snappy scissor mechanisms that turns it into a (almost) full-featured laptop replacement. The keyboard’s supported international layouts include US English, UK English, French, German, Nordic, and Spanish.

However, something that sets the StarLite 5 apart is the operating system and software.

The tablet relies entirely on open-source software and firmware (rather than traditionally used BIOS/UEFI) in the face of Coreboot and EDK II, delivering a lightning-fast and secure boot experience and endless customization capabilities to tailor the firmware to your needs.

On top of that, the manufacturer offers the device preinstalled with a choice of a rich array of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 22.04, Kubuntu 22.04, Xubuntu 22.04, elementary OS 7, Linux Mint 21.2, Manjaro 22, MX Linux 23, and Zorin OS 16.3.

In addition, StarLite 5 can also be ordered with Windows Home or Professional, as well as without an operating system installed on it, leaving the choice for this entirely in your hands.

You can refer to the manufacturer’s website for more detailed information about the tablet. StarLite 5 is available for pre-order, starting at $498, with an estimated delivery time between 8 and 9 weeks.