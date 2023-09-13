Purism Librem 11 Is a Linux Tablet Powered by Intel N5100

Purism Librem 11 is a Linux-powered tablet with an 11.5-inch AMOLED display, detachable keyboard, and chargeable stylus at $999.

Purism is a well-known name among open-source enthusiasts, producing Librem computing devices focusing on software freedom, computer security, and Internet privacy.

At the same time, the demand for versatile and Linux-powered tablets continues to rise, so the company steps onto the stage with its new offering, the Librem 11 tablet powered by PureOS – a Debian-based Linux distribution developed and maintained by Purism.

Librem 11 Linux Tablet Highlights

Purism Librem 11 Linux Tablet

Librem 11 tablet is powered by Intel Celeron N5100 (Jasper Lake) 1.1GHz quad-core CPU (up to 2.8GHz), equipped with 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe (Kingston KC3000), Intel UHD Graphics, and 11.5-inch (2560x1600px @60Hz) AMOLED display.

The device has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports for power and data and two cameras, rear 5MP with auto-focus (2592 x 1944), and front 2MP (1280×720).

Connectivity-wise, the tablet comes with an Intel AX201 network adapter, which supports Wi-Fi 6, an Intel 9460 adapter with Bluetooth 5 support, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from that, you also get a built-in accelerometer and fingerprint reader.

CPU Intel N5100 (Jasper Lake) @ 1.1GHz. 4 Cores, up to 2.89GHz GPU Intel UHD Graphics Memory 8 GB LPDDR4 (soldered) Ports 2 Type-C 3.1 ports full function (USB host data, video alt mode, Power Delivery charging)

microSD card reader (Genesys Logic GL823K)

3.5mm headphone jack (Mic-in & Headphone-out combo) Display 11.5″ AMOLED 2560×1600 @ 60Hz Communication Intel AX201, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Intel 9460, Bluetooth 5 Cameras 2MP front fixed focus (1280×720)

5MP rare (2592 x 1944), auto or manual focus Accelerometer Memsic MXC6655 Fingerprint reader Goodix PID 0x5750 (Not supported in fprint yet) Other Detachable keyboard

Stylus (Two buttons, 4096 pressure levels, tilt support, USB-C chargeable) Dimensions 10.4″ (width) x 6.8″ (height) x 0.35″ (depth)

264mm x 172mm x 6mm Weight 1.25 lbs (560 g)

Now, we come to the exciting part. Every Librem 11 Linux tablet ships with a detachable keyboard that, at the same time, can be used as a protective sleeve for the tablet when folded. The keyboard does not require an additional battery and attaches to the Librem 11 via a secure, hard-wired USB connection.

On top of that, to the tablet, you also get a two-button USB-C chargeable stylus with 4096 pressure levels.

Expectedly, the device relies entirely on open-source software and firmware (rather than traditionally used BIOS/UEFI) in the face of PureBoot, a firmware and bootloader solution developed by Purism, designed to enhance the security and trustworthiness of its devices.

As with other Purism devices, taking care of the operating system is entrusted to PureOS – a Debian-based Linux OS. This means that users get a fully functional Linux distribution, with the ability to install the full range of software available to the Debian ecosystem.

You can refer to the manufacturer’s website for more detailed information about the tablet. The Librem 11 Linux tablet is available for order at $999.