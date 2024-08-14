Immich 1.112 Brings Material Color Theming in the Mobile App

Immich 1.112, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, rolls out with an improved UI, material theming, a map view, star rating, and more.

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has released its latest update, version 1.112. This update introduces several new features, critical bug fixes, and enhancements.

Immich’s mobile app users can now personalize their experience with a new material color-theming option ahead of the new school year. This feature allows users to select a primary color, which then dynamically applies across various app elements, enhancing visual consistency and user enjoyment.

Immich 1.112 mobile app’s material color theming.

Web users will find locating geographical data related to their digital assets easier. A new map icon on the asset’s detail panel enables direct navigation to a map view, reflecting a seamless integration of cartographic functionalities within the platform.

Photographers can rejoice as Immich incorporates star ratings into the metadata extraction process. This EXIF data, reflecting user-assigned ratings, can now be managed directly within the app’s settings, improving workflow for professional and amateur photographers alike.

It’s worth noting also that the mobile app now supports a new always-on screen functionality during foreground uploads. This feature ensures the screen remains active yet dims after 30 seconds to conserve battery, streamlining the upload process without interruption.

Apart from these improvements, several critical bugs have been addressed in this release:

The update fixes a notorious issue where uploading assets from iCloud could crash the iOS app, a significant relief for Apple users. Enhanced Person View: Users can now see all photos and videos tagged to a person in one unified view on the mobile app, thanks to the resolved bug that previously scattered these assets.

Lastly, Immich 1.112 introduces advanced search models, offers competitive performance, and is particularly suited for memory-constrained environments that require high-quality outputs. However, it operates slightly slower than the default models.

The changelog provides detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that Immich 1.112 brings.