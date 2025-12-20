Immich 2.4 Released With Command Palette and UI Refinements

Immich 2.4, a self-hosted photo and video management platform, introduces a new command palette, refined UI animations, shared album improvements, and more.

The team behind Immich, a popular open-source, self-hosted photo and video management platform, has released version 2.4. One of the most visible changes affects shared albums on the web, where users can now enable an option to display the asset owner’s name directly on thumbnails.

A notable new feature in the web interface is the command palette. Accessible via Ctrl+K on Windows and Linux, or Cmd+K on macOS, the palette lets you quickly navigate between administration pages by typing their names. In its first iteration, it also supports a growing set of context-aware actions and keyboard shortcuts.

Search has also been refined. Users can now change the search type directly from the search bar by clicking on the pill indicator, eliminating the need to open the full filter panel. This adjustment reduces friction when switching between different search modes and makes browsing large libraries more efficient.

On mobile, Immich 2.4 improves the asset viewer workflow. Previously hidden actions that required multiple swipes are now consolidated into the kebab menu, alongside buttons that were formerly placed in the top bar. This redesign frees up screen space for metadata while making actions easier to discover and faster to access.

Additional mobile improvements include persistent album sorting and layout settings, localized backup upload details, and numerous interface cleanups.

Under the hood, the release delivers important reliability fixes. A notable server-side change resolves cases where metadata extraction could fail under high concurrency or when processing large video files.

Updates to bundled tools, including a newer version of the vendored ExifTool, further improve robustness in metadata handling. Performance optimizations also reduce unnecessary server-side sorting in timeline buckets.

Beyond headline features, version 2.4 includes a substantial list of bug fixes affecting albums, search behavior, timeline updates, tagging, theming, and platform-specific issues on both Android and iOS.

Web improvements range from better keyboard navigation on maps to layout fixes for small screens, while backend changes address data consistency, race conditions, and storage edge cases.

For more information, see the changelog.