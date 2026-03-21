Immich 2.6 Photo and Video Management Solution Released with 350+ Commits

Immich, a self-hosted photo and video management solution, has released version 2.6, incorporating more than 350 commits from a six-week development cycle. But before we go over the changes, here’s something important: users still using the old timeline should transition to the new version to avoid disruption, as it will be removed in the next release.

With that clarification made, here’s what has changed. On the web side, a prominent new feature is the map side panel on the web interface. Users can now access a mini timeline within the side panel when interacting with asset clusters in the map view.

On mobile, Immich 2.6 introduces several usability improvements, including the ability to select custom album covers and expanded shared link functionality with customizable slugs. On the web, shared link presets have been refined for clearer and easier expiration management.

Moreover, the transition to native HTTP clients on mobile platforms enables support for mutual TLS, self-signed certificates, basic authentication, and custom headers. Network performance is also improved through HTTP/2 and HTTP/3, with multiplexing and caching.

Regarding media handling, the mobile asset viewer is now faster and more reliable, with support for GIF playback, video zooming, and a redesigned control interface. Plus, inline asset details now replace the previous bottom sheet.

Mobile search performance has been significantly optimized. Results load incrementally without rebuilding the entire grid, reducing latency and improving scalability. The new interface handles empty results and completed searches better.

For administrators, Immich 2.6 introduces a new immich-admin command called schema-check . This tool automatically verifies database integrity by checking for missing indexes, constraints, tables, or columns during startup.

Authentication handling is improved as well, with Immich now able to read user profile claims directly from the ID token in OAuth flows, as well as from the traditional userinfo endpoint.

Alongside these changes, this release includes numerous bug fixes, addressing issues with video casting, metadata extraction for formats such as Sony XAVC, keyboard handling on the web interface, and metadata processing stability. Right-to-left language support has also been improved.

For more details, see the changelog.