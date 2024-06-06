Incus 6.2 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

Incus 6.2 rolls out with customizable columns, YAML support for storage and network configurations, enhanced log management, and more.

Incus, an open-source container and virtual machine manager, has announced the release of its latest version, 6.2. Developed under the Linux Containers project, it serves as a community-driven fork of Canonical’s LXD.

For those unfamiliar, the project emerged in response to Canonical’s increased control over LXD, aiming to provide an open-source alternative that remains under the stewardship of the original LXD community.

The new 6.2 release introduces various features, improvements, and bug fixes to enhance the tool’s usability, functionality, and performance. Here they are.

Key Updates in Incus 6.2

Incus 6.2 UI

Incus 6.2 adds comprehensive documentation across several modules. This includes details on image restrictions, instance kernel limits, USB and Unix devices, network zones, and disk management. These documents aim to assist users in better understanding and utilizing Incus’s full capabilities.

The new version also extends YAML support for key creation in storage buckets and volumes, making configuration management more streamlined and accessible. In addition, users can now customize columns in lists for storage and network interfaces, allowing for a more tailored view that suits individual needs.

Moreover, Incus 6.2 includes functions like LogicalRouterSNATAdd and LogicalRouterDNATSNATAdd for improved network routing capabilities. A newly added incus top command has been introduced, enabling users to monitor real-time resource usage and system performance.

Apart from the above mentioned, the new release also includes:

Several bug fixes enhance Incus’s stability, including corrections for runtime errors and adjustments in handling migration states and 32-bit architecture compatibilities.

To improve overall operational efficiency, updates to dependencies and minor tweaks in code alignment and arguments order have been made.

Changes in the installation location of the incus-agent to a writable location enhance security and ease of maintenance.

The release also includes a new access API implementation, enhancing security protocols and user access management.

Lastly, the update has refined how console logs are handled, making it easier for users to track and diagnose issues within their container environments. These improvements help maintain a clearer and more organized log output, essential for effective troubleshooting.

For more information regarding all changes in the Incus 6.2 container and virtual machine manager, visit the project website or the full changelog.