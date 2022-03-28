How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu & Debian

Install the official Spotify desktop client on your Ubuntu/Debian system to enhance your musical experience.

Spotify is a digital music streaming service that gives you access to millions of songs. It is currently the most popular streaming music service. Hundreds of millions of people use it to listen to music and consume podcasts every day.

This article will guide you to install the Spotify desktop client on Ubuntu, Debian, or other Debian-based distros such as Linux Mint, elementary OS, etc., in three easy-to-follow steps through the official Spotify package repository.

You would have to be familiar with the command line because this is the simplest way to install the app.

Installing Spotify Application on Ubuntu & Debian

Step 1: Add Spotify Repo Key

To install Spotify using the Spotify official package repository, open a terminal and import the Spotify signing key using curl.

curl -sS https://download.spotify.com/debian/pubkey_5E3C45D7B312C643.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

Step 2: Add Spotify Repo

Next, add the Spotify repository to the software sources list.

echo "deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

Step 3: Install Spotify

Then you can install the Spotify client.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install spotify-client

That’s all you need to do. Then, launch the Spotify desktop app from your preferred app launcher after installation.

When you start it for the first time, it will ask you to log in. So log in with your Spotify account and have a beautiful musical experience.

The best part about installing Spotify from the official Spotify repository is that it will automatically be upgraded whenever a new version of Spotify is released.

Conclusion

This article demonstrated how to install the Spotify desktop client in Ubuntu or Debian.

Do you use any other music streaming services other than Spotify? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.