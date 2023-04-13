Mousai: The Smartest Way to Identify Music on Your Linux Desktop

With Mousai, you can quickly identify any song playing on your Linux desktop. Get Shazam-like functionality today.

Are you a Linux user who loves music but often finds yourself struggling to identify a song playing in the background? Then, look no further than Mousai.

With this innovative tool, you can quickly and easily identify any song playing on your Linux desktop, just like you would with the popular music identification app Shazam.

So, say goodbye to the frustration of not knowing the name of a song – with Mousai, you can enjoy Shazam-like functionality on your Linux desktop.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what the app offers and how it can revolutionize how you enjoy music on your Linux machine.

Mousai Music Recognition App Highlights

Mousai music recognition app.

Mousai is a simple Linux desktop app that can identify music using audio recognition technology in a similar Shazam-like way. It uses AudD’s API, so you need to log in to their site to get more trials.

Additionally, after successfully recognizing the song, Mousai provides links to music platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, where you can listen to or buy it.

Mousai 0.7

The app offers a simple and easy-to-use user interface, and during our tests, it recognized every song flawlessly within just a few seconds. In addition, the app provides a handy option to set your computer’s microphone or desktop audio interface to capture music to recognize the songs being played.

Mousai can also play a small portion of the song to ensure it is what you sought. On top of that, after a successful recognition, the application adds the song to an internal catalog, from where you can search among the results found and remove existing ones at any time.

List of recognized songs.

On top of that, the recently released Mousai 0.7 adds some additional features, such as redesigned UI, fuzzy search, MPRIS support, and offline mode. Aside from that, it also received a ton of bug fixes and stability improvements, along with a complete Rust rewrite.

Overall, Mousai is an excellent tool for Linux desktop users who want to identify any song playing on their computer quickly. With its Shazam-like functionality, users can effortlessly discover the title and artist of a song playing in the background without needing external devices or tools.

Furthermore, the app is easy to use and provides accurate and reliable results, making it a valuable addition to any music enthusiast’s toolkit. So, whether listening to music while working, studying, or relaxing, Mousai can help you quickly discover new tracks and expand your music library.

To learn more about the app, visit the app’s GitHub page.

How to Install

Mousai is part of GNOME Circle, a collection of applications and libraries extending the GNOME ecosystem. The recommended way to install it is via Flatpak. To do this, open your terminal app and run the following:

flatpak install flathub io.github.seadve.Mousai

Then to launch it, find the app among your list of apps or run it directly from the command prompt:

flatpak run io.github.seadve.Mousai

Enjoy listening!