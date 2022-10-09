Gentoo-Based Redcore Linux 2201 Released with Plasma 5.25

Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, KDE Plasma 5.25.5, and an updated package base are some new features in Redcore Linux’s latest release.

Some Linux distributions, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Arch, enjoy a massive number of derivatives. Not so with Gentoo, another major Linux distribution. And, given the complexities involved, this is understandable. But, of course, there are exceptions. Redcore Linux is one of them.

It is a desktop-oriented Gentoo-based distribution that aims to bring the power of Gentoo Linux to the masses through simple installation and system management software.

In addition, like Gentoo, it is a rolling release distro, but unlike Gentoo, Redcore Linux provides more recent software than Gentoo by using its testing repositories as its package base.

Redcore Linux 2201, codenamed Rastaban, comes one year after the previous release. So let’s see what’s changed.

What’s New in Redcore Linux 2201

We’ll start by highlighting that Redcore Linux is a KDE-centric distribution. So, the first thing to mention is that users receive the most recent version of KDE Plasma 5.25.5.

In addition, KDE Gear 22.08.1 keeps it company. If you’re unfamiliar with KDE Gear, it is a collection of apps developed and maintained by the KDE Community. Furthermore, we won’t fail to mention the inclusion of KDE Frameworks 5.98.0 in this release.

Redcore Linux 2022.1 is fully synchronized with the Gentoo test repository as of October 5, 2022. Remember that although Redcore Linux is a rolling release distro, it lags behind Gentoo by a few days, usually 5 to 7.

Continuing with desktop app novelties in this release, the users receive updated versions of all major browsers. And there are many of them around. That includes Firefox 105, Google Chrome 106, Opera 90, Vivaldi 5.4, and Microsoft Edge 106.

Of course, the distribution does not include all of them by default; the only one that comes preinstalled is Google Chrome.

For users’ office needs, LibreOffice 7.3.6 is provided. Including a preloaded Steam client in the default installation is an attractive option that will excite gamers.

Apart from those mentioned above, under the hood Redcore Linux 2022.1 ships with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, Alsa 1.2.7, PulseAudio 16.1, Mesa 12.2, Xorg 21.1.4, and Xwayland 21.1.3.

Of course, there are numerous other improvements and bug fixes throughout the entire release. So, you can refer to the official announcement for detailed information about all changes.

Download

If you want to give Redcore Linux 2201 a try, the link to the official ISO installation image is provided below.

Users can write the ISO image to the USB drive using the dd tool or by software such as Etcher or Ventoy.