Redcore Linux is a Gentoo-based Distro for Human Beings

Today we’ll take a look at Redcore Linux 2102 codenamed “Polaris”. Redcore Linux is a Gentoo-based live-installable distribution that aims to bring Gentoo’s power to home users. Like Gentoo it is a rolling release, but unlike Gentoo, Redcore Linux provides more current software than Gentoo itself by using the Gentoo testing repositories as its package base.

Redcore Linux is not a very popular Linux distro, with small development team behind it. Probably not too many people have heard of it. It’s been around for a little bit – in November, Redcore Linux will be 5 years old.

The Redcore Linux devs team is strongly focused on few goals. They are not trying to be all things to all people like so many other Linux distributions are trying to be. All they are traying to do is make a easy to install Gentoo-based Linux distribution that ships by default with the KDE Plasma desktop. Redcore Linux targets casual desktop users and, to some extent, even power users.

Redcore Linux 2102 uses the Calamares graphical installer that most Linux distributions use these days. There is only one difference – the installation does take a while. In other word, the installation process is a little bit longer than say in Manjaro, for example.

Redcore Linux 2102 “Polaris”

Redcore Linux 2102 release is mostly focused on polishing and fixing bugs, so you won’t find many exciting new features inside.

Above all, over 1300 packages has been updated since the previous 2021 “Onion” release, the stable version of which was released earlier in June this year. On top of that, the Redcore devs also did a mass rebuild of the whole repository.

The new version ships with the latest Linux kernel 5.14.10 as default. In addition to, LTS Linux kernels 5.10.71 and 5.4.151 are also available in repository. Among other things, now the distro also has better Nvidia-drivers support.

On the desktop side, Redcore Linux 2102 brings KDE Plasma 5.22.5 and KDE Gear 21.08.1 to its users. It’s important to note, that Xwayland, which is a client under Wayland for backwards X compatibility, is now a standalone package. Finally, just to add that Chromium replaces Firefox as the default web browser in Redcore Linux 2102.

To learn more about Redcore Linux distribution, you can visit the project’s website.

Download