Beelink SER 4 Ryzen 7 Mini PC Ships with Manjaro Linux

Tiny PC maker Beelink has released the SER 4 mini PC preinstalled with Manjaro Linux, and it features an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor.

Every Linux user has faced the dilemma of exactly what configuration they need for their hardware to work seamlessly with the Linux operating system.

Of course, you can buy a PC preloaded with Windows, wipe the OS, then install a Linux distro and hope for the best. On the other hand, probably the best way is to purchase one that already has the software installed or that has been tested for Linux compatibility.

Beelink is a company that focuses primarily on small form-factor computers. And now, they are offering Linux users their latest product, the Beelink SER 4 4800U X Linux Mini PC, powered by AMD Ryzen, tested for full Linux compatibility, and comes preinstalled with Manjaro.

Beelink SER 4 4800U X Linux Mini PC

The Beelink SER 4 is revealed as the logical continuation of the SER 3 series. It is an excellent example of a product that has evolved over generations to a level of maturity that is difficult to ignore.

The physical dimensions of the Beelink SER 4 are 4.96 x 4.45 x 1.57 inches square metal case. As an actively cooled mini PC, it employs AMD’s 7 nm Zen 2 Ryzen 7 4800U processor, an eight-core 16-thread 1.8 GHz processor with Radeon Graphics boosting to 4.2 GHz.

The front panel includes an illuminated power button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C USB 3.1 port with Alternate Mode, dual USB 3.1 ports, and a reset pin-hole ‘CLR CMOS.’

A gigabit Ethernet port, a USB 3.1 port, a USB 2.0 port, dual HDMI 2.0 ports, and a power jack are all located on the back panel. So, there’s a lot to choose from regarding connectivity.

The SER 4 has a pair of distinctive red metal grills on each side of the computer to aid airflow. The PC is barely bigger than a stack of CD boxes and weighs less than a pound.

When the system’s bottom plate is removed, you’ll find a bay that accepts standard 2.5-inch SATA drives. The SER 4 comes with a 500GB M.2 SSD preinstalled, so it’s left empty for expansion. Moreover, there are also two SODIMM memory slots supporting up to 64 GB of memory.

On top of that, you’ll find the WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5 adapter with two internal antennas mounted on this PC.

And now, let’s move on to perhaps the best part of this cute Linux mini PC. Beelink’s website lists the SER 4 4800U X with 16GB of DDR4 RAM preinstalled with Manjaro Linux for $599. Upgrading to 32GB memory costs an additional $50.

The SER 4 4800U packs a lot of power into a box that’s probably smaller than your lunch. And probably, nothing of this size, with this performance and component quality, exists at this price.

However, keep in mind that this is not a fanless PC. Since the fan spins faster or slower depending on the load, don’t expect the humming noise to be eliminated entirely.