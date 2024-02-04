Orange Pi Neo: Manjaro’s Move into Handheld Gaming Consoles

Based on the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, the Orange Pi Neo powered by Manjaro Linux is a new handheld gaming console about to debut.

Valve’s Steam Deck has undeniably shaken the handheld gaming console scene, carving out a fresh niche for Linux-powered devices. On the horizon, a new contender is set to enter the arena – let’s welcome the arrival of the Orange Pi Neo.

Orange Pi Neo Manjaro

To the surprise of many attendees at FOSDEM 2024, Manjaro unveiled the Orange Pi Neo, a new device targeted at handheld gaming console enthusiasts.

FOSDEM 2024 Manjaro’s Booth, Image credits: Manjaro

Certainly, one of the most notable features is the operating system that drives this portable gaming console, Manjaro. Given this, it’s reasonable to anticipate that the Orange Pi Neo could support various other Linux distributions.

This ultra-small, ultra-slim gaming powerhouse is set to redefine what gamers expect from portable devices, thanks to its incorporation of the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U – 8 Cores and 16 Threads CPU, promising flagship performance that could easily rival traditional gaming platforms.

But the Orange Pi Neo is not just about raw power; it’s a blend of high performance and aesthetic finesse designed to cater to the discerning tastes of modern gamers.

Its 7-inch FHD+ screen, boasting a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensures crisp, fluid visuals that can bring any game to life with stunning clarity and vibrancy.

Orange Pi Neo Manjaro, Image credits: Manjaro

The device boasts a super cooling system featuring a large turbofan, dual copper pipes, and aluminum alloy cooling fans. This advanced system guarantees that the console can operate at full performance without overheating, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions even during the most demanding tasks.

Another striking feature is its hall linear trigger. Utilizing an electromagnetic induction drive, it’s expected to offer gamers precise control with a silky smooth feel and no noise.

The linear trigger travel is about 8mm, with pressing accuracy up to 0.09mm and 255 steps of key travel. This feature ensures millimeter precision feedback with every press, whether you’re navigating a tight corner in a racing game or lining up the perfect shot in a shooter.

The device doesn’t also skimp on specs, offering 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 RAM options and storage ranging from 512GB to a whopping 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

With dimensions of 259mm by 107mm by 19.9mm and weight supported by a 50Whrs battery, it’s clear that portability does not come at the expense of power or playtime.

Regarding connectivity, Orange Pi Neo is equipped with two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a TF card slot. It also features dual 1W panoramic speakers, Bluetooth 5.3, and a PD-65W GaN power adapter.

Hardware Specs

The table below shows the full hardware specifications of the new device.

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Screen

7-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) 16:10, 500nits Brightness, 120Hz Refresh Rate Memory 16GB/32GB LPDDR5 (7500MHz dual channel) Storage 512GB-2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2280) Battery 50WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-polymer battery I/O Ports 2x USB 4.0 Type-C, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x TF card slot Bluetooth BT5.3 Audio 2x 1W dual panoramic speakers Rocker No Dead Zone Hall Large Rocker/RGB Lighting Mode Trigger Dual custom keys on top Gyroscope Dual 6-axis gyroscopes OS Manjaro Linux Charger Standard PD-65W GaN power adapter Dimensions 259mm * 107mm * 19.9mm

Availability & Price

This might be a bit disappointing for many, but unfortunately, there is no additional information available regarding the availability or expected price of the Orange Pi Neo.

Rest assured, we will closely monitor the situation and promptly update you with any official news as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, feel free to check out the device’s page on Manjaro’s website for more in-depth details.