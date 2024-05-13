Manjaro 24.0: Plasma 6, GNOME 46, LXQt 2.0, and More

Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey: Now with Plasma 6, GNOME 46, and LXQt 2.0. Over 8K updates, including Linux kernel 6.9. Here's more on that!

The Arch-based Manjaro Linux has delighted its vast user base with a massive update, effectively transitioning from the current 23.1 “Vulcan” release to the new 24.0 “Wynsdey” version. With over 8K package updates, the new version offers much. Let’s take a look at it in detail.

Manjaro 24.0 Highlight

Manjaro 24.0 is the first distribution to ship with the just-released Linux kernel 6.9 as the default option. It brings improved performance and stability. For those who prefer long-term support (LTS) kernels, Manjaro still offers installation media with LTS kernels such as 6.6 and 6.1.

Yet, what truly excites all users are the desktop environments, and the Wynsdey edition has much to offer in this regard. After a long wait, Manjaro users finally have the opportunity to enjoy the Plasma 6 (6.0.4) desktop environment in its full glory.

Manjaro 24.0 Plasma 6 Desktop

It introduces many new features, which are detailed in our dedicated article on the topic. Here, we will highlight only the key ones:

Build on top of the Qt 6.7 and Frameworks 6.1

Wayland as display server protocol by default

The latest in the KDE Gear 24.02.2 app collection

Partial HDR support

New floating panels and redesigned panel’s settings

Return of the Desktop Cube effect

New Overview effect

Settings to choose your preferred sound theme

New default Task Switcher

More relevant Accent Colors

Improved search functionalities and better Night Light

Accessibility improvements

We immediately move on to the other leading desktop environment, GNOME, which has been updated to its latest version 46 in the Manjaro 24 release.

Manjaro 24.0 GNOME 46 Desktop

There are many new features to explore, and while you can find a detailed look in our comprehensive article on the subject, here’s a quick summary of the GNOME 46’s key highlights:

A massive improvement to the file search functionality within the Files application, introducing a new global search.

The tracking of any file operations has now been relocated to the bottom left corner of the Files interface.

Users can now select their preferred format for displaying the date and time on files in either List or Grid view, with “Simple” or “Detailed” available.

Lightning-fast switch between List and Thumbnail views.

Enhanced notification system – notifications now feature collapsible and expandable functionality.

Redesigned “Settings” – a new “System” menu and improved “Mouse & Touchpad” settings.

GNOME Online Accounts now has integrated support for Microsoft OneDrive.

VRR (Variable Refresh Rates) is included as an experimental feature but is disabled by default.

Enhanced system efficiency with lower search memory usage, better screen recording, smarter image viewer resource management, and faster GNOME terminal apps.

Of course, we should also highlight that the new LXQt 2.0 release is now available for fans of lightweight desktop environments.

Outside of them, however, Manjaro 24.0 also brings significant enhancements to the graphics stack. The NVIDIA driver has been updated to 550.78, and Mesa has been upgraded to 24.0.6, ensuring better performance for graphics-intensive applications. Additionally, the Xorg Server has been updated to 21.1.13.

In the office space, the Wynsdey release includes the latest versions of LibreOffice (24.2.3 and 7.6.6), Firefox (125.0.3), and Thunderbird (115.10.2), providing users with the most recent tools for productivity and communication.

For those who rely on virtualization, the update includes the most up-to-date VirtualBox 7.0.18, Wine 9.8, and QEMU 9.0, offering enhanced performance and compatibility. Gamers will also appreciate the updates in this release, including various gaming-related packages and default Wayland support for Steam Deck in Plasma 6 sessions.

Lastly, Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey brings updates to package management with Pacman 6.1.0, which includes removing the SyncFirst option. The libpamac package has also been updated, although users may experience a UI freeze issue. The OS installer, Calamares, has seen a bump to version 3.3.6, ensuring a smoother installation process.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.

Being a rolling release distribution, keeping Manjaro up-to-date is enough to always be at the latest version. So, to switch to Wynsdey, just execute the well-known pacman -Syu command.

For those who want to perform a fresh install, the Manjaro 24.0 installation ISO images are available from the download section on the project’s website.