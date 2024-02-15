Slimbook Launches Manjaro Gaming Edition Laptop

Powered by Intel Core i7-13620H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, Slimbook Manjaro is a great gaming laptop for Linux enthusiasts.

In an exciting collaboration, Slimbook, renowned for its innovative hardware tailored for Linux, and Manjaro, a leading name in Linux distributions, have come together to launch the Slimbook Manjaro.

This laptop is designed to be the quintessential device for gaming enthusiasts, professional video editors, and AI developers who prefer the Linux ecosystem.

Slimbook Manjaro

The Slimbook Manjaro comes power-packed with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, boasting ten cores and 16 threads and reaching speeds of up to 4.90 GHz. This ensures lightning-fast performance and responsiveness for the most demanding tasks.

Complementing the powerful CPU is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of video memory, making this laptop a video editing and gaming powerhouse. The RTX 4060 GPU leverages AI acceleration to deliver realistic graphics and smooth, immersive gameplay.

Image credits: Slimbook

Memory and storage are no less impressive, with the laptop equipped with 5200MHz DDR5 RAM and dual 2TB M.2 SSD NVME drives, offering vast, swift storage options.

The visual experience is enhanced by a 15.6″ WQHD (2560*1440px) display with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, designed for crisp, fluid visuals whether gaming or working on high-resolution video projects.

A standout feature of the Slimbook Manjaro gaming laptop is its dedication to personalization and quality. Users can opt for a laser-engraved Manjaro logo on the keyboard’s super key and the back lid or choose any design for a truly customized touch.

The chassis, made from aluminum and ABS, promises durability without sacrificing style, complemented by a multicolored RGB keyboard with Linux-compatible software.

For connectivity, the laptop is well-equipped with an array of ports, including USB 2.0 and 3.2, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, LAN RJ45, and more, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and external displays.

Slimbook Manajro Gaming Laptop Ports and Interfaces

The Manjaro Gaming Edition comes pre-loaded, optimized for gaming with pre-installed software like STEAM, Heroic Games, ProtonUp-QT, OBS, and Lutris, providing a seamless out-of-the-box experience for both gaming and creative work.

The operating system, as implied by the device’s name, is Manjaro Linux. Here’s the full specification.

CPU Intel Core i7-13620H 10 cores 16 threads 4.90 GHz GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB Display 15.6″ WQHD 2560*1440px 165 Hz Memory Up to 64GB 5200MHz DDR5 RAM Storage 2 x 2TB M.2 SSD NVME Ports HDMI 2.1

Mini DisplayPort 1.4a

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

USB 2.0 Type-A

Gigabit Ethernet

SD Card Reader Audio 3.5mm mic input

3.5mm audio output Battery 62 Wh Other Aluminum and ABS chassis

Multicolored RGB keyboard with Linux-compatible software Dimensions 360 x 244 x 24mm (14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.9″) Weight 2.1 kg (4.6 pounds) OS Manjaro Linux

Overall, the Slimbook Manjaro is not just about raw power and versatility; it’s also designed with gamers and creators in mind.

With features tailored for the best Linux gaming experiences, seamless video editing, and AI-enhanced processes, it’s an exceptional choice for those who demand superior performance and customization in their computing experience.

In conclusion, we’ll mention that this isn’t the first device aimed at gamers that relies on the use of Manjaro. More recently, the Orange Pi Neo handheld gaming console was announced, relying on the same Arch-based distribution.

Refer to the manufacturer or Manjaro website for more detailed information about this Linux-powered gaming laptop. Slimbook Manjaro is available for order at a price starting from €1,399.